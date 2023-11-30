Tamra Judge is putting her friendship with Shannon Beador on pause this holiday season.

“We had a falling out,” Judge, 56, told Access Hollywood at the 2023 Variety Women of Reality TV dinner on Wednesday, November 29. “I’m not gonna say [what happened], but I’m not very happy with her right now.”

The pair’s mysterious argument is one, however, Judge thinks they can work out. “We had a disagreement before Thanksgiving, and I have not spoken to her since then,” she explained. “As of right now, she’s the only [cast member] that I’m not talking to.”

The friendship status update comes three weeks after Beador, 59, praised Judge and their former costar Vicki Gunvalson for supporting her after her arrest for an alleged DUI

hit-and-run earlier this year. “These two have been an incredible support system to me,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2023 on November 4. “Tamra was leaving for [Peacock’s] The Traitors [in Scotland] on the day that my DUI became public, and she didn’t even want to go. She honestly was there [for me].”

Judge, for her part, added, “I just wanted to lay in bed with her and watch TV. And then order up room service.”

Beador was arrested for reportedly driving her car onto a residential property while intoxicated on September 16. Two days later, Judge said she was “shook” by Beador’s incident during an episode of her and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast. “I talked to her after it, there was no word of it, and all I’m seeing is what’s in the press,” Judge shared.

Beador broke her silence via her Instagram Story on October 17, stating, “Right now, I’m not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and intend to be open, honest and authentic.” She was officially charged with hit-and-run, DUI and hit-and-run with property damage misdemeanors by the Orange County District Attorney on October 27 and sentenced to 3 years probation on November 2.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” Beador said in a statement to Us Weekly after her sentencing. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Beador’s lawyer Michael Fell told Us at the time that the Bravo star avoided being sentenced to jail time because she “made full restitution to the homeowner” and “admitted her wrongdoing at an early stage of the proceedings.” He continued: “[She] took full responsibility for her actions and accepted the judge’s sentence of 40 hours of community service, 9 months of alcohol classes and the standard three years of unsupervised/informal probation.”

Amid the legal drama, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd called out Judge for her treatment of Beador after her arrest. “I have to say, Vicki Gunvalson is a very good friend at this time to her,” Dodd, 48, said during the September 19 episode of her “Daily Smash” YouTube show. “Tamra, not so much.” Dodd did not elaborate on her statements but said she herself had shown support for Beador by taking food to her house.