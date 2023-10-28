Shannon Beador has been charged with a hit-and-run and DUI one month after her September arrest.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Beador, 59, was charged by the Orange County District Attorney on Friday, October 27, with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a second count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level more than .08%. The docs state that the Real Housewives of Orange County star had a blood alcohol level of more than .20%.

Beador was also charged with a third count of a hit-and-run with property damage. All three charges are classified as misdemeanors.

In September, Beador was booked for two misdemeanors after reportedly driving erratically through a neighborhood in Newport Beach, California. TMZ reported at the time that Beador drove onto a residential property and clipped a house while attempting to park her car. She allegedly got out of the vehicle with her dog, Archie, when the police arrived to make it seem like she was walking her pet.

After news broke of her arrest, Beador’s attorney released a statement.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions,” Michael Fell told Us at the time.

Beador’s pal Jeff Lewis also echoed similar sentiments as he claimed that the reality star was going to seek help.

“I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic. As her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t believe she’s an alcoholic,” Lewis, 53, said in September during his Sirius XM show Jeff Lewis Live. “I am happy to say that she is going to be entering counseling this week, so I am happy about that.”

Nearly one month after her arrest, Beador broke her silence, telling fans she would give more “authentic” details of the incident once she was able.

“I know it’s been a while since I posted and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently,” she said in a video via her Instagram Story in October. “But unfortunately right now, I’m not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic.”

In the clip, Beador took her pup on a walk giving fans a glimpse of the pooch, and added,” Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself and walking Archie.”