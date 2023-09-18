Shannon Beador‘s attorney issued a statement after the Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested for a hit-and-run and a DUI.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions,” Michael Fell told TMZ on Monday, September 18.

Beador 59, was booked for two misdemeanors on Saturday, September 16, after driving erratically through Newport Beach. She allegedly drove onto a residential property where she clipped the house while parking her car. Beador exited the vehicle with her dog, Archie, when police arrived in an alleged attempt to make it seem like she was walking her pet.

Beador was cited and released without bond, according to TMZ. Her car was subsequently seized as the authorities investigate the accident and the damage done on the Newport Beach house.

The reality star’s arrest comes as Beador’s drinking continues to be a topic of discussion on the hit Bravo series. Tamra Judge previously accused Beador of being an alcoholic, claiming Beador doesn’t remember her behavior after drinking.

Gina Kirschenheiter went on to call Beador’s alleged reliance on alcohol “a huge problem” earlier this month.

“I don’t care if Shannon wants to say she has a problem with alcohol or not. I’m not here to judge anybody or diagnose anybody but that and her drinking is a problem for everybody else,” she exclusively told Us Weekly on September 6. “And you would think that somebody would want to look at least that part of it.”

Kirschenheiter, 39, said she was upset with Beador for bringing up her own DUI from 2019 during season 17, which is currently airing.

“I’m very angry and I’m very disappointed. I’m very upset by it. I don’t understand it. I don’t know why I’m the target of it and I don’t even think she gets it,” she continued. “But also she didn’t really take full responsibility [or] accountability. She didn’t really even admit to actually saying the things she said. And then not only did she say them, but she was giving a speech about it at a table with some people that I don’t even really know.”

Beador has previously denied the accusations about her drinking, telling Us in June, “It’s hard. I know that that’s not who I am. My kids watched the episode with me and they were pretty upset about it. They’re like, ‘Mom, that’s not who you are.’ I feel as though when I’m on the show that I will point out something unkind that a cast member’s done. But I try to avoid putting general characterizations out there about people’s personalities because it’s damaging.”