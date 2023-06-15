Shannon Beador and ex-husband David Beador have had many ups and downs over the years, both before and after they called it quits.

The former spouses tied the knot in 2000 and went on to welcome daughter Sophie in 2002 and twin daughters Stella and Adeline in 2004. Shannon joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 9 in 2014, and her husband’s infidelity was later documented on the Bravo series.

During season 10 in 2015, the Girlfriends Guide to Divorce alum discovered that her then-husband had been having a months-long affair. The duo opted to attend couples counseling rather than split.

“Divorce is not an option, it has never been an option for me,” Shannon said on the show at the time. “I love my family and I will do whatever it takes to keep my family together.”

Although the couple’s relationship rebounded in the wake of the cheating scandal — they renewed their marriage vows in 2016 — the reconciliation didn’t last. They announced their separation in October 2017.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon told BravoTV.com at the time. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional period.”

One month later, the Bravolebrity revealed during the RHOC season 12 reunion that David had been the one to end their marriage.

“It’s not what I wanted and it’s been really, really hard,” she shared. “We went on a trip to Hawaii, which I kind of hoped would bring everything together, but he left the trip early. And when I came home, he said, ‘We’re done.’”

The exes didn’t finalize their split until April 2019, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly in December 2018 that Shannon “just wants this divorce to be over” after David filed a request to prohibit her from consuming alcohol eight hours before or during her time with their children. “He is dragging it out and doing whatever he can so he doesn’t have to pay her out,” the insider added.

The Beador Construction Inc. founder moved on with Lesley Beador (née Cook) after the split, exchanging vows with the actress in October 2020. David filed for divorce from Lesley — with whom he welcomed daughter Anna Love in February 2021 — in September 2022.

Keep scrolling for a look back at Shannon and David’s ups and downs over the years: