Together for the kids — this time! Shannon Beador and ex-husband David Beador were all smiles while reuniting for their twin daughters’ high school graduation.

Shannon, 59, shared a series of Instagram snaps on Monday, June 12, to commemorate the occasion, including a photo of her posing with her former spouse, 58, and the graduates, Stella and Adeline, both 18.

“So proud of my daughters’ graduation! They have grown into such beautiful young ladies and I can’t wait to watch them in their exciting next chapters. Congratulations Stella and Adeline! I love you!!! ❤️❤️,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned the post.

The milestone moment was not the first time the exes — who also share daughter Sophie, 21 — have crossed paths recently. Earlier this month, Shannon opened up about running into the businessman at a restaurant.

“I was actually doing an interview at The Quiet Woman [restaurant] with Tamra [Judge] and Taylor [Armstrong] and Jennifer [Pedranti] was there,” the reality TV personality explained during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “Right after [Jennifer] left, I heard he walked in, so I went up [to him] and I’m like, ‘I’m not leaving your side until we take a picture for the kids,’ and he had a few cocktails and he goes, ‘OK.’ So, I took the picture.”

The Bravolebrity confessed that prior to the run-in, it had “been a good five years” since the last time she spoke to David. The pair called it quits in 2017 after nearly 17 years of marriage after he confessed to cheating. They finalized their split in April 2019.

As for their daughters’ reaction to seeing the duo reunite, Shannon was “sad to say” how “excited” her kids were.

“Sophie FaceTimed us going, ‘Oh, my God, is this for real?’ Then [David] said, ‘You know what? F it. Post [the pic]. I need Instagram followers.’ So, I raced for the opportunity and then this is the s—t that happens to me. There’s a piece of fricking green in my teeth and I didn’t even eat anything green,” the reality TV personality said.

Shannon shared her and David’s selfie via Instagram, writing: “You never know who you are going to run into at the @thequietwomancdm 😳@david_beador_.”

The Real for Real founder and her ex haven’t always been on such good terms. In October 2020, she claimed to Us Weekly that David — who also shares daughter Anna Love, 2, with estranged wife Lesley Beador (née Cook) — “doesn’t wanna” speak to her.

“They love their dad,” Shannon exclusively told Us of her daughters at the time. “I want them to have a relationship with their father. So, you know, I would prefer to have more of a coparent, but he’s not interested. But we’re getting through it.”

The former couple previously butted heads in 2021 over their daughters appearing on RHOC. That July, the Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum filed an emergency court order alleging that David refused to allow the girls to participate in the reality series out of fear that they’d negatively mention Lesley, 39.

“I have a new family that I would like to protect and not expose to a reality television show,” David wrote in court documents of his own at the time. “I find it very troubling that these proposed limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and/or her counsel considering the fact that Petitioner and I both have joint legal custody. It is also concerning to me that these narrowly tailored limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and her counsel because it gives me the feeling that Petitioner does in fact intend on referencing either myself, my new wife [and our] new daughter during the filming of this 16th season. This is absolutely not acceptable with me.”

Shannon’s petition was ultimately denied before she and David reached a settlement agreeing that their daughters could film episodes if Shannon’s legal team paid David’s lawyers a $6,938 sum.

More recently, David has made headlines for his contentious split from Lesley. Earlier this month, the estranged couple both filed restraining orders against each other. In a Friday, June 9, filing obtained by Page Six, Lesley alleged that the Beador Construction Inc. founder had been physically abusive toward her, their children and their pets. She also claimed that David “destroyed” her property and “threatened” her.

In a subsequent filing of his own, David slammed his ex’s legal action as “purely retaliatory” after he filed for divorce in September 2022, in which he asked for legal and physical custody of Anna.