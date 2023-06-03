Friendly exes? Shannon Beador and David Beador have seemingly put their messy post-divorce relationship aside after they ran into one another while out on the town.

“You never know who you are going to run into at the [The Quiet Woman restaurant],” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 2, sharing a smiling selfie with David, 58.

Shannon also uploaded the reunion photo to her Instagram Story, adding the hashtag, “It’s Been Years.”

Several of the reality TV star’s RHOC costars were ecstatic about the reunion. “Awe your girls will be happy 🔥,” Vicki Gunvalson wrote via Instagram comment, referring to the twosome’s three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adaline, both 18.

The Real for Real founder and David tied the knot in 2000, nearly 17 years before they eventually separated after he cheated on her.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” Shannon told BravoTV.com in an October 2017 statement. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

The now-exes finalized their divorce in April 2019. Nearly one year later, Shannon alleged to Us Weekly in October 2020 that David “doesn’t wanna” speak to her.

“They love their dad,” the Bravo star exclusively told Us at the time. “I want them to have a relationship with their father. So, you know, I would prefer to have more of a coparent, but he’s not interested. But we’re getting through it.”

The twosome’s coparenting relationship hit another snag the next year when David — who also shares daughter Anna Love, 2, with estranged wife Lesley Cook — refused to allow Stella and Adaline to film episodes of RHOC with Shannon.

Us confirmed in August 2021 that the Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum filed an emergency court order one month prior to allow her twins, then 17, to continue filming RHOC. Shannon alleged in her court documents that David refused to permit the girls’ participation out of fear that they’d negatively mention Cook, 40.

“I have a new family that I would like to protect and not expose to a reality television show,” David wrote in court documents of his own at the time. “I find it very troubling that these proposed limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and/or her counsel considering the fact that Petitioner and I both have joint legal custody. It is also concerning to me that these narrowly tailored limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and her counsel because it gives me the feeling that Petitioner does in fact intend on referencing either myself, my new wife [and our] new daughter during the filming of this 16th season. This is absolutely not acceptable with me.”

A judge ultimately denied Shannon’s petition before the former couple reached a settlement, agreeing that the girls could only film episodes if Shannon’s attorneys paid David’s lawyers a $6,938 sum.