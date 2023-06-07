A picture worth 1000 words. Shannon Beador got candid about her recent run-in with her ex-husband David Beador earlier this month.

“I was actually doing an interview at The Quiet Woman [restaurant] with Tamra [Judge] and Taylor [Armstrong] and Jennifer [Pedranti] was there,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, said during a Tuesday, June 6, appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “Right after [Jennifer] left, I heard he walked in, so I went up [to him] and I’m like, ‘I’m not leaving your side until we take a picture for the kids,’ and he had a few cocktails and he goes, ‘Okay.’ So I took the picture.”

While recounting the meeting with her ex, 58, Shannon confessed it had “been a good five years” since the last time she had spoken to David, despite him being in contact with their children. The pair — who filed for divorce after 17 years of marriage — share three daughters: Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adaline, both 18.

“So, we took the picture, sent it to the kids, and it’s sad to say. They were so excited,” she recalled. “Sophie FaceTimed us going, ‘Oh my God, is this for real?’ Then [David] said, ‘You know what? F it. Post it. I need Instagram followers.’ So, I raced for the opportunity and then this is the sh-t that happens to me. There’s a piece of fricking green in my teeth and I didn’t even eat anything green.”

The Bravo personality uploaded the sweet selfie of the duo via Instagram on Friday, June 2, and several of her RHOC costars commented on the pic. “Awe your girls will be happy 🔥,” Vicki Gunvalson replied. “I guess I left too soon 😳,” Judge, 55, retorted.

After taking the snap, the twosome said their goodbyes and Shannon recounted the awkward farewell.

“When he was leaving, he came over and I go, ‘David, don’t be so awkward,’ and he leaned forward to give me a hug,” she said. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m not asking for you to give me a hug. Just like take a breath and just relax,’ and he put his hand out to shake my hand, and I just kind of rolled my eyes. I’m like, ‘Have a good night.’”

When asked if she and her ex were in a good place following their unexpected reunion, Shannon teased that “time will tell.”

The reality star and the entrepreneur were married from 2000 to 2017. The former couple split after he cheated on her. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until April 2019. As the exes navigated their new normal of coparenting, their relationship hit a snag in 2021 when David refused to allow Stella and Adaline to film episodes of the Bravo series with their mom.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2021 that the Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum filed an emergency court order one month prior to allow her twins to continue filming RHOC. Shannon alleged in her court documents that David refused to permit the girls’ participation out of fear that they’d negatively mention his now-estranged wife, Lesley Cook, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Anna Love.

A judge denied Shannon’s petition before she and the Newport Beach resident reached an agreement that the girls could only film if Shannon’s attorneys paid David’s lawyers a $6,938 sum.