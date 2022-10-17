Sharing her thoughts. Shannon Beador weighed in on ex-husband David Beador‘s split from — and possible reconciliation with — second wife Lesley Beador, and she didn’t hold back.

“Was it surprising? No,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 58, exclusively told Us Weekly during BravoCon in New York City on Saturday, October 15. “I just feel like there’s a lot of drama there.”

David, 57, filed for divorce from Lesley, 39, last month after less than two years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Lesley later claimed that David withdrew his petition before telling her Instagram followers that she was now filing for divorce. The duo, who share daughter Anna Love, 20 months, tied the knot in October 2020.

The former couple got engaged in January 2020, but Shannon told Us that she had never met Lesley until very recently. “I just met her for the first time,” the Bravo personality explained on Saturday. “I was at a restaurant and she was there, and I just ran out. I introduced myself, which is really weird because they’ve been together for [a long time].”

The reality star noted that she and David are no longer on speaking terms, so she’s not totally clear on where he and Lesley stand at any given time. “I don’t talk to him still,” she told Us. “Maybe they’re back together. It changes daily, weekly. I don’t know.”

Shannon announced her separation from David in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage. She filed for divorce three months later, and the duo finalized their split in April 2019. The former spouses share daughters Sophie, 21, and Stella and Adeline, 18.

After her divorce, Shannon moved on with John Janssen, who attended BravoCon with her. “We’ve been together three and a half years,” the Real for Real founder told Us on Saturday. “It’s really nice. He’s been so supportive.”

The California native lost her voice during Bravo’s three-day festival, but her boyfriend was always ready with remedies. “He’ll keep bringing me water and is super, super kind,” she told Us.

Shannon hinted that she hasn’t ruled out getting married again, but she doesn’t want to make any big changes until her twins go to college. “We just talked about [how] we’re not gonna do anything until my kids go to school, so I just wanna keep it that way for now,” she told Us. “But we’re happy with the way things are.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi