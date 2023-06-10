Estranged couple David Beador and Lesley Beador (née Cook) have each filed restraining orders against one another amidst their ongoing divorce.

Lesley, 39, filed a temporary protective order against David, 58, on Friday, Jun 9, according to documents obtained by Page Six. The California resident alleged that the former Real Housewives of Orange County personality was physically abusive toward her, their children and their household pets. Lesley, who shares 2-year-old daughter Anna Love with David, also claims in her docs that he “destroyed” her property and “threatened” her.

David — who was previously married to Shannon Beador, with whom he shares three older daughters — has not publicly addressed Lesley’s claims, but he filed his own protective order on Friday on behalf of himself and Anna.

The businessman requested in his motion, which Page Six obtained, that the court denies Lesley’s TRO and instead “grant [his] request.” David claimed that her petition was “purely retaliatory” after he filed for divorce, in which he asked for legal and physical custody of their toddler.

David and Lesley — who shares two older children from a previous relationship — wed in October 2020, nearly two years before they separated. Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that the father of four filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause for the split.

Less than one week later, Lesley claimed via Instagram Story that David filed to dismiss their divorce. She ultimately planned to file her own petition later that month.

“I am filing for divorce,” Lesley wrote via her Instagram at the time. “While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best. “I value myself and the happiness and well being [sic] of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos.”

Us confirmed the following October that David filed a request for dismissal without prejudice, which called off their divorce. According to Page Six, he later refiled earlier this month.

While David and Lesley remain at odds, he has seemingly made peace with Shannon, 59. The pair — who share daughters Sophie, Stella and Adaline — reunited on June 2 and even shared a smiling selfie via Instagram.

“I was actually doing an interview at The Quiet Woman [restaurant] with Tamra [Judge] and Taylor [Armstrong] and Jennifer [Pedranti] was there,” the Bravo star said during her Tuesday, June 6, appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “Right after [Jennifer] left, I heard he walked in, so I went up [to him] and I’m like, ‘I’m not leaving your side until we take a picture for the kids,’ and he had a few cocktails and he goes, ‘Okay.’ So I took the picture.”

She added at the time: “So, we took the picture, sent it to the kids, and it’s sad to say. They were so excited. Sophie FaceTimed us going, ‘Oh my God, is this for real?’ Then [David] said, ‘You know what? F it. Post it. I need Instagram followers.’ So, I raced for the opportunity and then this is the s—t that happens to me. There’s a piece of fricking green in my teeth and I didn’t even eat anything green.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.