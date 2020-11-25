Will the curse of Real Housewives vow renewals continue with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Sean Burke? Shannon Beador awkwardly brought up the downfall of her marriage to David Beador at her Real Housewives of Orange County costars’ 20th anniversary vow renewal on the Wednesday, November 25, episode of the Bravo hit.

“OK, so, I just have to tell you. My husband surprised me with a vow renewal, and it didn’t work out after that,” Shannon tells Braunwyn and Sean’s daughter Rowan, 18, and son Jacob, 15, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “But my children all said to me tonight that your vow renewal was upbeat and fun and good and if it was so different than [mine]. After our vow renewal, things took a [turn] for the worse.”

RHOC viewers watched Shannon and David, who share Sophie, 18, and 16-year-old twin Adeline and Stella, exchange vows at a surprise ceremony during season 11 after he had an affair. A year later, the twosome called it quits for good.

Braunwyn and Sean, meanwhile, share seven kids: Bella, 20, Rowan, Jacob, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2. The pair, who wed in 2000, have been open about their ups and downs on the show, with Sean temporarily moving out of their family home earlier this year. On Wednesday’s episode, Shannon tries to save her awkward conversation with her costar’s kids.

“But for you guys, you guys were involved, and it was so upbeat and happy,” Shannon tells Rowan and Jacob. “You guys are blessed and you guys have nothing but good things to look forward to!”

Braunwyn and Sean’s kids walk away confused after the conversation.

“That was such awkward s—-t,” Jacob tells his sister. “She’s so f—king drunk.”

Shannon previously admitted to Andy Cohen earlier this month on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that her memory is a little foggy from Braunwyn and Sean’s vow renewal.

Following her split from David, Shannon started seeing boyfriend John Janssen. David, meanwhile, married pregnant fiancé Lesley Cook last month.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.