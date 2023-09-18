RHOC’s Shannon Beador Arrested for Hit-and-Run, DUI

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence after a harrowing incident in Newport Beach.
Beador, 59, was booked for the two misdemeanors after driving erratically through the California beach town on Saturday night, September 16, according to TMZ. The Bravo star allegedly drove her car onto a residential property and clipped the house, the outlet reported. She then reportedly parked the vehicle in the middle of the street before getting out with her dog, in a supposed attempt to make it appear that she had been walking her pet when police arrived.
Newport Beach PD confirmed to TMZ that Beador was cited and released without bond. Her car was seized as part of the investigation into the damage of the Newport Beach house.
It’s been a difficult year for Beador, who split from longtime boyfriend John Janssen in January after four years of dating.
“We argued. We argued a lot,” she exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “For now, we are friendly, and that’s where it’s going to stay. … I prefer to not have bitterness, so that’s good. But it is hard. And you see [in] certain [RHOC] scenes that the relationship that I thought we had, we clearly didn’t [have]. So, it’s hard.”
While Beador has repeatedly denied having a problem with alcohol over the years, her RHOC castmates have frequently questioned her behavior after she’s been drinking.
“That’s a huge problem. I don’t care if Shannon wants to say she has a problem with alcohol or not. I’m not here to judge anybody or diagnose anybody but that and her drinking is a problem for everybody else,” Gina Kirschenheiter, who pleaded guilty to her own DUI charge in 2019, exclusively told Us earlier this month. “And you would think that somebody would want to look at least that part of it.”
Beador previously took issue when Tamra Judge called her a “drunk” and a “liar” on a June episode of RHOC.
“It’s hard. I know that that’s not who I am,” Beador told Us after the episode aired. “My kids watched the episode with me and they were pretty upset about it. They’re like, ‘Mom, that’s not who you are.’”
Shannon shares daughter Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, with ex-husband David Beador.
She elaborated: “I feel as though when I’m on the show that I will point out something unkind that a cast member’s done. But I try to avoid putting general characterizations out there about people’s personalities because it’s damaging.”