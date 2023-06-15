The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has made it clear her relationship with ex John Janssen is in the past.

“No, we’re not getting back together,” the reality star, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 14, while chatting about season 17 of the Bravo series.

While a reunion may not be in the cards, Beador asserted that she and Janssen, also 59, are “friendly right now” after not speaking for several months in the wake of their split. “Neither one of us are dating anyone,” she told Us, adding that it’s still “hard” to watch the duo’s relationship play out on screen.

The former couple began dating in 2019. After nearly four years together, Beador revealed in January that she was “blindsided” by Janssen’s decision to call it quits. “I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” she told People at the time. “I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

The breakup occurred shortly after filming wrapped on RHOC. Since season 17 premiered earlier this month, the Real for Real founder — who shares daughter Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, with ex-husband David Beador — has found it challenging to see her costars weigh in on her relationship drama.

“I learned after having one phone call with Gina [Kirschenheiter] in season 15 to never talk to her about my relationship again. And with Emily [Simpson], as well,” Shannon told Us, referring to how her Kirschenheiter, 39, gossiped to Simpson, 47, about her struggles with Janssen.

Shannon continued: “I get very heated when people are talking about me and they don’t know what they’re talking about. So, when I heard that a bunch of people that don’t know anything are weighing in to judge my relationship, it’s just maddening.”

The California native also gave Us an update on her current standing with David, 58, from whom she split in October 2017 after 17 years of marriage. The exes recently reunited at their twins’ high school graduation, which Shannon hopes might lead to a better coparenting relationship down the line.

“I mean, fingers crossed, I hope so, because we have had zero coparenting relationship and I’m just hopeful that we can continue,” she explained. “Do I think we’re ever gonna be good friends? Nope. No, I do not. But I will do whatever it takes for the sake of my kids because they don’t need that added stress of, you know, being a go-between the two of us. So, we’ll see.”

The former couple finalized their divorce in 2019. Earlier this month, Shannon surprised fans — and her own kids — by sharing a selfie with David via Instagram after a chance run-in.

“He walked into [the restaurant] The Quiet Woman, and I said, ‘You need to take a picture with me so we can send it to the kids,” she told Us. “I had no intention of posting it. And then about a half hour later, he said he saw how excited the kids were. He said, ‘You can go ahead and post it.’”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi