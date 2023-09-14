Shannon Beador and ex John Janssen called it quits earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean she’s willing to let her Real Housewives of Orange County costars make unfounded accusations about him.

During the Wednesday, September 13, episode of the Bravo series, Taylor Armstrong claimed that John, 59, occasionally made body-shaming comments about Shannon, also 59. Shannon, however, says that’s not the case.

“When we would wake up in the morning, he’d say, ‘Why you got to be so pretty?’ That was his little thing,” Shannon exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday. “He never fat-shamed me or criticized my appearance at all. And that’s hurtful because I don’t want him to have that bad cloud over him, and it’s hard for him.”

Shannon went on to say that “the laundry list of allegations” her other costars have made against John — whom she started dating in 2019 — are also inaccurate. “It’s hard to go tit for tat against every single person, because people don’t want to hear that,” she explained. “There are issues with him breaking up with me, and I think people will be upset about that, but he didn’t say or do a lot of the things that have been alleged by my cast members.”

In January, Shannon confirmed that she and John ended their relationship after wrapping season 17 of RHOC, which premiered in June. “All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,“ she said at the time, adding that she was “blindsided” by John’s decision to end their romance. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

Shannon noted on Wednesday that she doesn’t blame RHOC for the split, but she also doesn’t see a reconciliation in her future. “We argued. We argued a lot,” she told Us. “For now, we are friendly, and that’s where it’s going to stay. … I prefer to not have bitterness, so that’s good. But it is hard. And you see [in] certain scenes that the relationship that I thought we had, we clearly didn’t [have]. So, it’s hard.”

After the breakup, Shannon dated someone “for almost five months,” but she said the romance didn’t work out. “We just weren’t right for each other,” she said of her unnamed suitor. “And I dated someone else too, so it’s not like I’m sitting at home.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi