Shannon Beador is setting the record straight about where she stands with her ex John Janssen’s daughter.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have a positive relationship with John’s daughter, which happens often in blended families. We did have an argument and I was upset about it,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, explained on the Wednesday, August 2, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Last month, Beador was allegedly seen shouting at one of Janssen’s daughters during an outing at Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, California. Page Six reported at the time that Beador was held back by security and removed from the club. (Janssen, 59, is the father of three kids — two daughters and a son — from a previous marriage.)

Beador and Janssen split in January after four years of dating. When asked by host Andy Cohen why she was at the same location as her ex’s daughter, Beador stated, “Because John and I were out. We spend time together, like we’re one day at a time. We have fun when we do things together.”

Though Beador — who shares daughter Sophie, 21, and twins Stella and Adeline, 18, with ex-husband David Beador — confirmed she did get into a verbal fight with Janssen’s daughter, she clarified that she “wasn’t kicked out” of the club.

“I asked security to help me with my Uber. That was it,” she said on Wednesday.

Shannon and Janssen began dating in 2019. Later that year, Janssen exclusively told Us Weekly that blending their two families was “unbelievable,” adding, “Everybody gets along and [is] growing closer and closer every day, and we’re all together as a group all the time.”

Shannon chimed in at the time, noting that their kids’ relationships with each other were “great” and “very sweet.”

After wrapping season 17 of RHOC, Shannon told People in January she was “blindsided” by Janssen’s decision to end their relationship as she “never loved anyone more in [her] life.”

She continued: “I was hopeful this was the man I was going to spend the rest of my life with. I wanted it to work out. I’ve never loved anyone like I’ve loved John. But clearly, he didn’t feel the same way.”

Jannsen, meanwhile, told the outlet it didn’t “make sense to be together if you don’t believe” in the relationship anymore.

Despite their breakup, the duo remain on good terms with one another, surprising fans as they posed for a snap together during an outing last month. “Great dinner 😊,” Shannon captioned a Friday, July 28, Instagram upload.

However, Shannon revealed to Us in June that she had no intentions of rekindling her relationship with her former partner. “We’re not getting back together,” she shared, adding that they are “friendly right now.” Though neither of them “are dating anyone” at the moment, Shannon said it’s “hard” to watch the last days of their relationship play out on the current season of RHOC.