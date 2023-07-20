Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter is peeling back the oranges on her friendships with her fellow Housewives.

“I trust Emily [Simpson] the most and I trust Shannon [Beador] the least, 100 percent,” Gina, 39, said during a Thursday, July 20, appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast.

While Gina trusts her BFF Emily, 47, “hardcore,” she gave insight into her fractured relationship with Shannon, 59. “She has never been someone I could trust or been particularly kind to me,” Gina told host Nick Viall. “It just is what it is.”

Gina also name-dropped Shannon as the RHOC star who is the most likely to “spoil” a celebrity’s wedding announcement before “first look” photos were released in magazines like Vogue or Vanity Fair. “She would do it by, like, real accident butt dial, I swear,” Gina theorized, agreeing with Nick, 42, that it would be out of “clumsiness” rather than “selfishness” before calling Shannon the most selfish cast member. “But she’s not technology savvy!”

While Gina pointed out that none of her fellow Housewives — including Tamra Judge, Heather Dubrow, Dr. Jen Armstrong, Emily and Shannon — were particularly handy with their devices to leak big news like a wedding, she thought that Tamra, 55, might do it “if it could get personal gain.”

“She would be the one to get the pictures from someone else’s wedding that she wasn’t even at and be able to post them,” Gina claimed. “Like, she’s a stealthy [woman].”

Neither Tamra nor Shannon have publicly addressed Gina’s “Viall Files” claims.

Gina joined RHOC for its 13th season, which premiered in July 2018, alongside pal Emily. As Gina started sharing her life with faithful Bravo viewers, they also got a glimpse of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Mullen.

“We’re just steady as it goes,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of Travis, 36, whom she started dating in 2019. “We live together, we’re raising our family together and it’s just been wonderful. It’s really nice to have somebody to share my life with that just really loves me and I love them and [there’s] nothing really sensational there, but that feels good.”

Gina — who shares three children with ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter — and Travis sparked marriage speculation in January after they posted pics of a backyard ceremony via Instagram. Gina, however, noted on Thursday that it was not a legally binding ceremony.

“We were at Travis’ parents’ house and my kids were like, ‘Don’t come outside. We’re preparing something — a surprise.’ It was actually so cute, they did this whole impromptu wedding for us,” Gina recalled to Nick. “People thought I really got married. … I kind of feel that’s the way it should always be, it’s just easier. Like, why do we have to sign a contract? It actually seems a little sterile to me.”