Here’s a story of a lovely lady! Gina Kirschenheiter and Travis Mullen transformed into Orange County’s modern Brady Bunch after sparking a romance in 2019.

When fans met the Real Housewives of Orange County star she was married to Matthew Kirschenheiter. The duo, who share sons Nicholas and Luca and daughter Sienna, initially separated in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

The twosome reconciled but in June 2019, Gina filed a restraining order against her then-spouse and claimed he attacked and threatened her during a night out. Matt pleaded not guilty and was charged with two felony counts of domestic violence in September 2019.

The exes went to court in April 2021 where Matt pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges. He was sentenced to 180 days in prison which he could avoid by completing a batterer’s program, probation and wearing a bracelet monitor for a 178-day period. In June 2021, Gina asked the court to dismiss her restraining order against her ex.

“It’s been a hard last few days but it will be ok. It always is,” the Bravo star wrote via Instagram at the time. “❤️ endless gratitude to everyone who has been sending me love and supporting me.❤️.”

One of her biggest supporters during the trial was Mullen, whom she started seeing in mid-2019.

“To have somebody say, ‘I understand you’re frustrated, but think about the bigger picture and what you really want,’ is very important, very instrumental in us being able to move stuff,” Gina exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2021, pointing to Mullen as reason she and Matt have a good coparenting dynamic now. “Like someone takes a shot, you don’t have to take the shot back. And then eventually you just stopped taking shots at each other and then it’s better. I’m proud of that and I am so happy about that. And I am proud of myself and Matt for being able to coparent, but I do give credit to Travis for that. A lot of credit.”

While the CaraGala founder couldn’t help but gush over her partner, she told Us the couple aren’t thinking about expanding their brood. When the whole family is together, Gina and Mullen are parenting six kids — the reality star’s three and her boyfriend’s two daughters and son from a past relationship.

“[We’d have to really think about] the dynamics of what that would do the family. We have two different sets of children,” she explained, noting that a baby would be a big commitment. “I don’t want anyone to think, like, ‘This the golden baby.’ … It’s a lot of dynamics to think about and just potentially disrupt and we’re really happy.”

The influencer reiterated in May 2023 that she and Mullen are happy with what they’ve got.

“So thankful for our big blended #bradybunch ❤️ being a mom and bonus mom is the hardest but most rewarding job!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a picture of their blended family. “It’s filled with smiles, joy, struggles, tears, loss, and triumphs but through it all we all continue to grow more and more in love as a family. ❤️.”

Gina added: “I am so thankful for you @travis.mullen.85! I love the journey we are all on together. ❤️ #momlifebestlife #bradybunch #blendedfamilies #bonusmoms.”

Scroll down to relive Gina’s relationship with Mullen from the beginning: