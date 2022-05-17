It’s safe to say Dr. Jen Armstrong’s marriage to Ryne Holliday was rocky when she joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The aesthetic MD first held an orange in 2021 when season 16 of the OG franchise premiered on Bravo. As Armstrong and Holliday struggled to find a balance between their jobs, three kids and keeping their marriage together, viewers began to question their union.

“We’ve had a challenging relationship and people can be very judgmental. A lot of people have reached out and said, ‘Oh, you deserve better. How do you let him treat you that way?’ But they’re not in the day to day. They don’t know the history,” Armstrong exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2022.

The reality star added that the show “put a magnifying glass on what was going on in our marriage that we had ignored for so many years when both of us were not happy.”

One moment in particular that stood out to fans was an awkward dinner party at Heather and Terry Dubrow’s house. After Holliday appeared to be uncomfortable at the get-together as Armstrong was seemingly tipsy, the Botched star concluded that their relationship was a “mess.”

Armstrong fired back on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March 2022. “Just because the dinner didn’t end well doesn’t mean we are a mess,” she said.

While the pair did briefly split after they wrapped season 16 in 2021, the doctor and the Hawaii Hideaways president reconciled. Armstrong gave an update on their marriage during the season 16 reunion, which aired in April 2022.

“We have, like, a real life with three kids and two businesses, and that’s heavy,” she said. “How do you handle heavy things when you were light and breezy? It came to a head. Like a pimple, it came to a head.”

Armstrong noted at the time that “time will tell” when it came to their future, but less than one month after the episode aired, she filed for legal separation.

Scroll through for a timeline of their relationship: