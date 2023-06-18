Shannon Beador got real about how her The Real Housewives of Orange County costar Heather Dubrow doesn’t have anyone in her corner this season.

“I think at times [Heather] had people behind her but for the most part … she was on her own,” the Bravo personality, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 14, while chatting about season 17 of RHOC. “By the way, I’ve been out on that island many times by myself and it isn’t fun. I will admit that it’s not a fun journey.”

During the current installment of the show, which premiered earlier this month, Heather, 54, has been at odds with Tamra Judge — who returned to the Bravo franchise after a brief hiatus. Shannon, for her part, has also had drama with the fitness coach, 55, this season, with Tamra calling the entrepreneur a “drunk” and a “liar” while hashing out their estranged friendship. (The California natives began feuding in season 14 after Shannon formed a bond with former costar Kelly Dodd.)

“I try to take accountability for things that I have done that may hurt someone or might not be the most positive,” Shannon explained. “I’m not saying that Heather did a bunch of things that were wrong … there was just not a meshing of personalities.”

While the Real for Real founder hinted that she and Tamra — who have been close friends along with OG Housewife Vicki Gunvalson since their original stint — resolved their issues on the series, that wasn’t the case for Heather.

“I think that Tamra and Heather definitely have issues with each other currently. I believe that I do as well. I don’t feel as though they were resolved this season,” she teased. “So definitely there are topics that I wanna discuss at the reunion. I’m already thinking about that.”

However, Tamra wasn’t the only costar that Heather was feuding with this season. During the June 7 premiere, Heather was hurt by Gina Kirschenheiter‘s confession that she was unsure if she wanted to invite the “Let’s Talk With Heather Dubrow” podcast host to certain events because of her “fancy pants” standards.

Despite Heather’s ongoing drama with her castmates, Shannon doesn’t believe the tension would stop the New York native from returning to the reality series.

“I would be surprised if she didn’t come back,” she told Us. “No, I think she’s here to stay.”

While season 17 was filming, rumors swirled that Heather’s husband Terry Dubrow was having an affair. At BravoCon 2022, the reality star shut down the accusations.

“Look, success breeds contempt. I don’t know who’s starting the [rumors]. It’s not the first time, I’m sure unfortunately it won’t be the last time,” Heather exclusively told Us in October 2022. “But at the end of the day, you have to know that you are OK. You know what your life is and you have to just push the noise out.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi