Getting real about those cheating rumors. Heather Dubrow had something to say about the persistent speculation that her husband, Terry Dubrow, has been having an affair.

“Look, success breeds contempt. I don’t know who’s starting the [rumors]. It’s not the first time, I’m sure unfortunately it won’t be the last time,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, October 15. “But at the end of the day, you have to know that you are OK. You know what your life is and you have to just push the noise out.”

Heather also added that while she didn’t find it difficult to film season 17 with all of the rumors flying — “it’s not true, so it wasn’t hard,” she told Us — the Bravo personality did hint that her costars’ reactions are something to look out for. “I will say you might wanna see how everyone else reacts,” she teased.

The California resident first addressed the gossip on an April episode of her “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast in April. “There’s a rumor online right now that Terry was banging his assistant for years,” she said at the time. “It’s not true. I’m not going to give it any weight or any life because it’s stupid.”

Several months later, Heather — who shares twins Max and Nicholas, 18, and daughters Katarina, 15, and Collete, 11, with her husband of 29 years — once again defended her marriage from rumors of infidelity after DeuxMoi claimed that a certain Housewife “has not been filming with her colleagues for weeks” due to “her husband’s affairs.”

“This is not true, on any level,” the actress replied in late September after a Bravo fan account surmised that she was the unnamed Housewife the report was referring to.

“When you’re in a long term relationship — we’ve been together just shy of 30 years — you know, you have good days, bad days, good years, bad year for sure, all that stuff,” Heather told Us on Saturday. “But that kind of rumor would never affect us like that. I think that, you know, when you see people come on reality shows and their lives implode, I don’t think it’s the show that does it. I think it just polarizes what’s already going on. So thank God, you know, we met the right people. We’re very lucky. We’re very grateful for our family, for each other.”

Heather, Terry and their kids initially appeared on RHOC from 2012 to 2016. After taking a five-year hiatus, the Dubrows came back for season 16.

“We wanted to be able to show our version of a normal family and what’s going on here so we could start conversations in other people’s homes,” Heather told Us in February. (Heather and Terry’s daughter Max came out as bisexual and daughter Kat is a lesbian.) “I have to say, with all the BS and everything that goes on and how difficult emotionally it is to do a show like this, those scenes [are special].”