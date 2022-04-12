Making history. Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter teased the show’s “exciting” season 14 finale, revealing that it’s unlike anything fans have seen before.

“I can’t spoil [anything] but I’m very excited about this [episode],” the Bravo personality, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on Monday, April 11. “The season finale episode is definitely going to end in a way that has never been done before on this show.”

While the upcoming reunion will be just as “eventful” as viewers have come to expect from the Real Housewives franchise, the New York native revealed that many of her costars actually made peace with one another during taping. “I think that there was some compromise in there and I think that people will be pleasantly surprised to see that even though we argue a lot, at the end of it, [we] have a foundation and a real friendship and a bond,” she said.

Gina specifically mentioned her ongoing feud with Shannon Beador and their frequent arguments about being bad friends to one another. “I mean, I’ve known Shannon for years and years and years. We want to find common ground and improvement on our friendship,” she told Us. “I think that that’s kind of interesting to see in the reunion, but you gotta get through it first.”

While things may still be tense between the reality star and some of her castmates, her relationship with new boyfriend Travis Mullen has been smooth sailing. “We’re just steady as it goes,” Gina said of the entrepreneur, who attended the CMT Awards with her on Monday. “We live together, we’re raising our family together and it’s just been wonderful.”

She continued: “It’s really nice to have somebody to share my life with that just really loves me and I love them and [there’s] nothing really sensational there, but that feels good.”

Gina and Travis began dating in mid-2019 after her ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter, was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The former couple, who share kids Nicholas, 8, Sienna, 6, and Luca, 5, split in 2018. They briefly reconciled before proceeding with their divorce, which was finalized in December 2019. Six months prior, the reality star accused her now-ex of domestic violence, claiming that he attacked her. He was arrested in September 2019, and after many court delays, Matt pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2021.

In December 2021, Gina credited her new beau with helping her make amends with Matt following their divorce. “To have somebody say, ‘I understand you’re frustrated, but think about the bigger picture and what you really want,’ is very important, very instrumental in us being able to move [on with] stuff,” she told Us at the time. “Like, [if] someone takes a shot, you don’t have to take the shot back. And then eventually, you just stopped taking shots at each other and then it’s better. I’m proud of that and I am so happy about that. And I am proud of myself and Matt for being able to coparent, but I do give credit to Travis for that. A lot of credit.”

Gina continued to gush over her boyfriend, adding: “The fact that he is willing to be there and help me get through to the other side is really amazing. [He’s a] great person. And I really thank him for that because these are really hard things to go through and they’re really complicated and they’re really stressful and I’m very, very thankful to be on the other side of it.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper.

