Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts on former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador’s recent DUI arrest — and is alleging some friends have been more supportive than others.

“I have to say, Vicki Gunvalson is a very good friend at this time to her,” Kelly, 47, said during the Tuesday, September 19, episode of her “Daily Smash” show on YouTube. “Tamra [Judge], not so much.”

According to Kelly, Vicki, 61, is planning to visit Shannon, 59, soon so they can have a meal together — and Kelly herself has dropped off stuffed peppers and lasagna.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” Kelly added, noting that she doesn’t “condone” Shannon’s actions but still thinks she deserves “grace at this time.” Kelly continued: “I know Shannon. She’s a smart cookie. She will not do this ever again. We all make mistakes.”

Kelly did not, however, elaborate on why she thinks Tamra, 56, hasn’t been sufficiently supportive of Shannon.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, September 18, that Shannon was arrested for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence over the weekend after driving her car onto a residential property and clipping the house. Shannon exited the vehicle with her dog, Archie, when police arrived in an alleged attempt to make it seem like she was walking her pet.

The Newport Beach Police Department confirmed to Us that Shannon was cited and released without bond. Her car was subsequently seized as part of authorities’ investigation into damage to the home.

After the arrest made headlines, Shannon’s attorney said she was feeling guilty about the incident. “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday,” Michael Fell told Us in a statement on Monday. “She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Shannon hasn’t yet broken her silence about the arrest, which took place on Saturday, September 16. Tamra, for her part, said she was “shaking” when she heard the news.

“Every cast member is sending me text messages. I don’t even know if it’s true,” Tamra said during the Monday episode of her “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast with Teddi Mellencamp.

Tamra noted that she spoke to Shannon on Sunday, September 17, just one day after the accident took place. “She was extremely quiet,” Tamra added. “I talked to her after it, there was no word of it, and all I’m seeing is what’s in the press. I’m shook.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.