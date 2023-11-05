The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has been leaning on Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson after a rough few months following her DUI and hit-and-run arrest.

“These two have been an incredible support system to me,” Shannon, 59, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4, of Tamra, 56, and Vicki, 61.

Shannon — who was arrested in September and later charged with three misdemeanors linked to the DUI accident — recalled Tamra almost changing her filming plans after learning what transpired.

“Tamara was leaving for [Peacock’s] The Traitors [in Scotland] on the day that my DUI became public, and she didn’t even want to go. She honestly was there [for me],” Shannon remembered.

Tamra chimed in, telling Us, “I just wanted to lay in bed with her and watch TV. And then order up room service.”

Once Tamra got on the plane, Shannon said she “ended up going to stay with Vicki” at her house. “She took care of me. These are true friends, and that’s what life’s all about,” she added.

Related: Real Housewives’ Legal Troubles Through the Years Being a Real Housewife isn’t all diamonds and rosé — just ask the many Bravolebrities who’ve legal woes have played out in the spotlight. While some franchises tackle the lawsuits on air — including Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Joe Giudice’s fraud case, Real Housewives of New York City’s Sonja Morgan’s bankruptcy filing […]

While Shannon was sentenced earlier this week to three years probation for the incident, she is looking toward the future. One of her biggest wins has been letting go of the past — and her ties to ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself [since the accident] and I’ve been focusing on eliminating toxic and unhealthy things for my life,” Shannon told Us.

Tamra and Vicki — who together with Shannon make up the Tres Amigas — conceded that the root of much of the negative energy in Shannon’s life came from John, 59, whom she split from in January.

Related: Former ‘RHOC’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after Tamra was […]

“You had a toxic man in your life, and he’s gone,” Tamra said, to which Vicki replied, “We’ve all had toxic people, and she learned the hard way to get ’em out, and that was a life lesson.”

Shannon confirmed to Us that John is “gone now” after the twosome were spotted together last month after her accident. John was seen at Shannon’s home on September 19.

Shannon made headlines in September after she was booked for reportedly driving recklessly in Newport Beach while under the influence. TMZ reported at the time that Shannon clipped a house while trying to park her car in a residential neighborhood.

“I know it’s been a while since I posted and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently,” Shannon said in a video via her Instagram Story in October, breaking her silence on the series of events. “But unfortunately right now, I’m not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest and authentic.”

Related: All of the Biggest BravoCon 2023 Revelations and Announcements Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Bravo made sure to “mention it all” at BravoCon 2023, dropping show teasers and more bombshell revelations. The third annual convention kicked off in Las Vegas on Friday, November 3, with more than 150 Bravolebrities appearing at Caesars Forum throughout the weekend. “I predict chaos. I predict people overdrinking and being overserved […]

Later that month, Shannon was charged by the Orange County District Attorney with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a second count of driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level higher than .08 percent, according to court documents obtained by Us. Her blood alcohol level was more than .20 percent at the time of the arrest, per the docs.

Shannon was also charged with a third count of a hit-and-run with property damage.

Us confirmed on Thursday, November 2, that the reality star was sentenced to three years of informal probation. She must also pay various fines, complete 40 hours of community service and finish a nine-month alcohol program.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” Shannon told Us in a statement after her sentencing. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi