Meghan King has some concerns about fellow Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino’s relationship with John Janssen.

“I was texting her like, ‘Be careful — it seems like he’s love bombing,’” King, 39, told Page Six on Tuesday, January 16, of a recent exchange she had with Bellino, 46, about Janssen, 61. She noted that Bellino responded by thanking her for her “love and support.”

Despite admitting that she’s “never met” Janssen, King feels protective of Bellino, who was first linked to Janssen in November 2023.

“I’m sure he has a lot of lovely traits, but after being in a narcissistic relationship myself and [having] done a lot of healing from that, I just see things that have been put out willingly by both of them … that kind of lead me to believe that there might be some red flags in the way that John approaches a relationship,” she said.

King was married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011, Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2021 and Cuffe Biden Owens from 2021 to 2022.

Prior to his romance with Bellino, Janssen dated RHOC star Shannon Storms Beador from 2019 to 2023. Beador, 59, joined the cast of the Bravo series for season 9 in 2014, one year after Bellino’s exit.

Although Beador exclusively told Us in June 2023 that she and Janssen were on “friendly” terms after their split, the Bravolebrity later cut ties with her ex.

“I’ve been focusing on eliminating toxic and unhealthy things from my life,” Beador told Us in November 2023.

Beador’s costar and friend Tamra Judge chimed in to say: “You had a toxic man in your life, and he’s gone.”

While her relationship with Janssen is in the past, Beador admitted it was still hard to see him move on with Bellino.

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that,” she told E! News in December 2023. “I don’t know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?”

King, for her part, was there for Beador when Janssen and Bellino started dating.

“[Shannon] did tell me that I was the only Housewife that had reached out to her to send my support with the whole, like, John Janssen moving on with another Housewife situation,” King told Page Six on Tuesday amid reports that Bellino will be returning to RHOC.

Bellino weighed in on the drama last month while sharing an Instagram photo of a promise ring gifted to her by Janssen.

“Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create its own story. I love you Johnny J. 🎄♥️#lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas,” she wrote in the caption.

King, meanwhile, said she does her best to remain a neutral party as she maintains friendships with both Bellino and Beador.

“The way I run my life, I try to stay out of gossip and just show up to the person that I know [with] the information that I have from their mouth,” she said.