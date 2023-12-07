The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador has heard the reports that her ex-boyfriend John Janssen is dating RHOC alum Alexis Bellino — and she’s not pleased.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been hurt,” Beador, 59, told E! News on Wednesday, December 6. “I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that.”

She continued: “I don’t know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?”

Bellino, 46, appeared on RHOC in seasons 5 through 8, leaving the franchise one year before Beador joined. Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino, later filed a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Beador and costar Tamra Judge. Jim claimed that they made inappropriate comments about his business and divorce during a 2018 appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast. Beador and Judge, 56, asserted that the comments were not made with malicious intent. Beador was dropped from the lawsuit in 2019, while Judge and Jim reached an undisclosed settlement in 2021.

Beador started dating Janssen, 59, in 2019 before they split earlier this year.

“No, we’re not getting back together,” Beador exclusively told Us Weekly in June, noting she was still on good terms with her ex. “Neither one of us are dating anyone.”

Nearly five months later, Janssen was spotted with Alexis during a group dinner at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, California. Alexis’ rep subsequently shut down dating speculation, noting the pair just happened to run into each other. The spokesperson noted that the meeting sparked a friendship between the pair.

“Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” Alexis’ publicist told Page Six last month.

Beador said on Wednesday that she’s hurt Janssen would even strike up a friendship with Alexis given the 2018 legal drama.

“John is very well aware of a lawsuit that I was involved in with Jim Bellino, and Alexis was involved in that lawsuit,” Beador added to E!, though Alexis has denied any involvement in the suit. “I was financially and emotionally devastated for years. And I won. But it devastated me financially. And I’m a single mom. John’s aware of that.”

Shannon shares three daughters — Sophie, 22, and twins Stella and Adeline, both 19 — with ex-husband David Beador.