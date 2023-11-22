Somebody get Andy Cohen and a camera — The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is bonding with fellow Bravolebrity Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen.

“Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” Alexis’ publicist, Spencer Lubitz, told Page Six on Tuesday, November 21.

Alexis, 46, and John, 61, sparked romance rumors when they were photographed sitting next to each other at a group dinner on Sunday, November 19. John posed with his arm around Alexis in the snap, which was taken at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, California.

Alexis’ rep said that the pair “happened to be at The Quiet Woman at the same time when they initially met and a friendship was born.” He added that “Orange County is a small place, so it’s not surprising they would cross paths.”

Shortly after the photo of Alexis and John began circulating online, Shannon, 59 — who dated John from 2019 to 2022 — took to Instagram to spread some positivity.

“A good laugh heals a lot of hurts. 🖤,” she captioned a series of photos of herself smiling and laughing in a little black dress.

While Shannon and Alexis never starred on RHOC together, they have had off-screen drama. In 2018, Alexis’ now-ex-husband Jim Bellino filed a $1 million defamation lawsuit against Shannon and her costar Tamra Judge for theorizing on the “Juicy Scoop” podcast that Jim, 61, would end up in jail for alleged shady behavior.

Shannon won her case against Jim, 61, in 2020 and was awarded $137,340.25 to compensate for her legal fees. Tamra, 56, and Jim, meanwhile, reached a settlement in 2021.

More recently, Alexis and Shannon were spotted at the same restaurant in September, right before Shannon was arrested for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence.

After hearing rumors that Shannon was “bitching” about her at the restaurant that night, Alexis shared her reaction with TMZ.

“Shannon and I did not interact that night, but it greatly saddens me to learn that she may harbor negative feelings or resentment toward me, as I was not involved in Jim Bellino’s lawsuit against Shannon,” she told the outlet.

In the aftermath of her recent arrest, Shannon was seen spending time with John. The duo were photographed walking into Shannon’s home together days after the incident.

Shannon was sentenced to three years of informal probation earlier this month for her DUI arrest. She must also pay various fines, complete 40 hours of community service and finish a nine-month alcohol program.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” Shannon said in a statement shared with Us at the time. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Earlier this month, both Shannon and Alexis attended BravoCon in Las Vegas. Alexis was on hand with other RHOC alums to celebrate Vicki Gunvalson’s “Wifetime” Achievement Award.