Alexis Bellino Denies Interacting With Shannon Beador Ahead of DUI

Alexis Bellino has responded to speculation that she was involved in her former Real Housewives of Orange County costar Shannon Beador’s evening prior to Beador’s DUI arrest.

“When my girlfriends and I arrived for a fun night out together, it was soon brought to my attention that Shannon was also at the same restaurant,” Bellino, 46, told TMZ on Tuesday, September 19. “Shannon and I did not interact that night, but it greatly saddens me to learn that she may harbor negative feelings or resentment toward me, as I was not involved in Jim Bellino‘s lawsuit against Shannon. From one single mother to another, I wish Shannon nothing but the best as I know she is facing trying times ahead.”

Amid news of Beador’s arrest, reports swirled that she had been heavily drinking at a local bar in California several hours earlier. TMZ reported on Tuesday that she even loudly complained about Alexis.

Alexis appeared on seasons 5 through 8 of RHOC before her 2013 exit, one year before Beador joined the franchise. Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim later filed a million-dollar defamation lawsuit against Beador and fellow costar Tamra Judge in 2018, alleging that they made inappropriate comments about his business and split from Alexis during a joint appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

Judge, 56, and Beador later said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in July 2018 that they were “just poking fun” at the now-exes and did not intend to cause harm. The case was ultimately dismissed in October 2018.

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, September 18, that Beador, 59, was arrested for two misdemeanors several days earlier: a hit-and-run incident and driving under the influence. According to the Newport Beach PD, Beador drove her car onto a residential property on Saturday, September 16. Beador was subsequently cited by the police and ultimately released without bond. Her vehicle was seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

“I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful,” Beador’s attorney, Michael Fell, told Us in a statement on Monday. “We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Beador’s friend Jeff Lewis later revealed on the Monday episode of his “Jeff Lewis Live” radio show that she was planning to seek treatment.

“I am happy to say that she is gonna be entering counseling this week, so I’m happy about that,” Lewis, 53, said at the time, noting that Beador is “accepting full accountability” and is “ashamed” of her actions. “I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic. I think as her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t believe she’s an alcoholic.”