Shannon Beador was tracked down by using good old-fashioned police work – following the trail of evidence left by her own car after her recent DUI and hit-and-run accident, according to the resident who lives at the scene of the crime.

“[The accident] was right outside of our front door. Obviously, we are in and out all the time and it’s a super busy street,” the tenant, who asked to remain anonymous, exclusively tells Us Weekly about the Saturday, September 16, incident, during which Beador, 59, drove her car into a residential building in Newport Beach, California. “Luckily no one was coming or leaving the house. It’s crazy.” Newport Beach PD confirmed to Us on Monday, September 18, that the Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested for a DUI and a hit-and-run following the crash.

Recalling the accident aftermath, the resident tells Us that they received a phone call from the police telling them that a car hit their home. They also note that one of their neighbors wrote down the license plate number and called the police to report the crash.

“What they said was someone hit your house and they were able to locate the suspect because they followed automobile fluid,” the tenant explains. “There was [a] clear trail of it and it’s still outside of our house.”

In photos obtained by Us, debris of broken concrete and car parts can be seen outside the front door. Liquid residue also is visible on the sidewalk and continues down to the street.

“Police asked if we wanted to press charges. We just said yes at the time,” the resident notes.

The tenant also reveals that the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen — whom she split from in January after four years of dating — lives only a few houses down from where the accident took place. According to the tenant, there is talk among neighbors that Beador was visiting Janssen, 59, the night of the crash as some neighbors allegedly “heard them screaming at each other” and Beador’s dog was allegedly returned to Janssen after Beador was taken into custody.

After the alleged hit-and-run, she reportedly parked her vehicle in the middle of the street, she got out and began walking her dog. Beador’s car was also reportedly seized as a part of the investigation and she was cited and released.

Her attorney Michael Fell issued the following statement to Us after her arrest: “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”