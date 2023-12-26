Alexis Bellino is in it for the long haul with boyfriend John Janssen.

“Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 46, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 25, alongside a photo of the ring Janssen, 59, gave her. “Love will create its own story. I love you Johnny J. 🎄♥️#lovewins #notengaged #promised #merrychristmas.”

The following day, Bellino shared a couple of photos of her and Janssen making their relationship Instagram official.

“Johnny J, let everyone talk,” she captioned the pics. “But you have shown me love that I’ve never known. I love you ❤️ #thisisourchristmascard.”

In November, Janssen and Bellino sparked romance rumors after they were spotted together during a group dinner at The Quiet Woman in Corona Del Mar, California. At the time, Bellino’s rep shut down the speculation.

“Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” Bellino’s publicist told Page Six last month.

The duo’s friendship seemingly took a turn in the romantic direction earlier this month. After multiple outlets reported that Bellino and Janssen were together, the couple received some pushback — especially from RHOC star Shannon Beador, who previously dated Janssen. Beador, 59, and Janssen began dating in 2019 and broke up earlier this year. After hearing the news of her ex’s new relationship, Beador confessed she felt “hurt.”

“I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that,” Beador said to E! News earlier this month. “I don’t know how to process it. How many Orange County Housewives have there been? Is that your dating pool?”

While Beador and Bellino have both starred on RHOC, they haven’t been on a season together. Bellino appeared on the Bravo series from seasons 5 to 8. She exited the series one year before Beador joined the cast in season 9.

While they never shared the screen, Beador was involved in a million-dollar defamation lawsuit with Alexis’ ex-husband Jim Bellino. Jim accused Beador and Tamra Judge of making inappropriate comments about his business and divorce during a 2018 appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast. Beador and Judge, 56, defended their remarks and stated they did not have malicious intent. Beador was dropped from the lawsuit in 2019, while Judge and Jim reached an undisclosed settlement in 2021.