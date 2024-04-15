Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti is engaged after receiving a romantic proposal from Ryan Boyajian in the Bahamas.

“We’re both super stoked and couldn’t be happier,” Pedranti, 46, told People in an interview published Monday, April 15. “We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake. This is a magical time for us. I really am the luckiest girl in the world.”

According to the publication, Boyajian, 46, proposed on April 11 during a walk on the beach near the Baha Mar resort.

The bride-to-be received a cushion cut diamond ring that was custom made by Enalie Jewelers in Mission Viejo, California.

“I was shocked,” Pedranti shared when looking back on the proposal. “He was like, ‘Come here for a second’ and we walked down on the beach. And he pulled me in, and I said to him, ‘Are you doing something?’ And the second he got down in the sand, I don’t even remember what he said because I was so surprised.”

RHOC viewers first got a front-row seat into Pedranti and Boyajian’s rocky love story when they joined the reality show in 2023.

During season 17, the couple faced criticism from most of her costars, including Emily Simpson, who previously told Us Weekly “there’s a lot of flags going on” in the relationship. There were also rumors about infidelity (and sending of NSFW pics via Snapchat), which both parties denied.

When the season came to an end, however, the couple appeared stronger than ever.

“I’m so grateful that we came to the end of the season STRONGER, CLEARER,” Pedranti wrote via Instagram in September 2023. “I AM THE ONE who went on this adventure. He was just a supportive partner.”

Through all the reality TV drama, the pair tried their best to celebrate their love and assured fans they were in it for the long haul.

“We do life together,” Boyajian told People. “She is a combination of not only the strongest woman I’ve ever met, not only the most loving woman I’ve ever met, but an absolutely amazing mom and a lover of not just people in her own circle, but of people in general. I’ve never met someone who radiates so much love and true, genuine care for everyone.”

Pedranti, who operates Devi Rebel Yoga, added, “He communicates everything with me. And he is my best friend. I get to do life with my best friend.”

While it’s unclear if the couple’s engagement will play out in the upcoming season of RHOC, which reportedly just wrapped, the thought of planning a wedding is something Pedranti isn’t focused on for the time being.

“I don’t think Ryan nor myself are looking for some big celebration,” she said. “Something small, just family and friends.”

Pedranti was previously married to William Pedranti, with whom she shares five children.