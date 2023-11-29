Taylor Armstrong is leaving her orange behind after one season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, resulting in her exit from the series.

Armstrong, 52, announced via Instagram on Wednesday, November 29, that she is leaving RHOC following her appearance on season 17. “Loved spending time with the ladies of #RHOC and thankful I got to give the viewers an update on my life,” she captioned a series of snaps from her time on the show.

“I’ve made some real friendships that I cherish. Wishing the ladies all the best for season 18,” Armstrong continued. “P.S. Adding season 17 to my IMDb. 😉🍊 #realhousewivesoforangecounty.”

Many of Armstrong’s RHOC costars were surprised by her revelation, including fellow season 17 newcomer Jennifer Pedranti. “I love you SO much,” she wrote in the comments section.

Tamra Judge was also taken aback by the casting change, replying to Armstrong’s post by writing, “No 😢 you will be missed Taylor. #friendsforever.”

Teddi Mellencamp, who exited The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in September 2020, sang Armstrong’s praises, commenting, “From cotton candy to ice cream, you’ve given us so much! Gonna miss watching you❤️.”

Fans were introduced to Armstrong when RHOBH premiered in 2010. She starred on the Los Angeles-based franchise for three seasons and appeared as a guest on numerous occasions. Her last RHOBH episode was during season 6 in 2016.

In 2021, she returned to reality TV for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club on Peacock. The following year, Armstrong made history when she revealed in August 2022 that she was switching franchises and joining RHOC for season 17. The season aired earlier this year.

“I feel as though a lot of the viewers … they just saw the tragedy of my life and they didn’t get a chance to see what happened next,” Armstrong exclusively told Us Weekly about her desire to return to Housewives in June 2022, referring to her estranged husband, Russell Armstrong, who died by suicide in August 2011 after she filed for divorce one month prior.

She continued: “[I] got married in a beautiful wedding [and] my husband adopted Kennedy before he even married me and he’s just been such a huge supporter in my life. Now that I’m out there working with victims and survivors, I would love for people to see that aspect of my life and that there is life after.”

Following her family tragedy, Taylor tied the knot with John Bluher in 2014. Bluher has since helped Taylor raise her and Russell’s daughter, Kennedy, now 17.