Terry Dubrow is dropping hints about how filming for season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is going.

“The new season of Housewives is being shot right now. I’m instructed not to talk about it, and I promise I won’t, except to say, ‘Whoa,’” Terry, 65, who is married to RHOC star Heather Dubrow, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 31, while promoting season 8 of Botched.

“I am a house husband and I don’t want to get involved in the fray. I think the fray is a forest fire that you have to be involved with,” he continued. “I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen.”

Heather, 55, had a tough time on season 17 of RHOC, which came to an end in September 2023. She especially butted heads with costar Tamra Judge, whom Gina Kirschenheiter accused of talking behind Heather’s back and “maligning” her career.

While speaking to Us at BravoCon in November 2023, Heather confessed that she was tempted to walk away from the show after the events of season 17.

“I think in that moment I was like, ‘Ah, I can’t do this. I’m done,’” she said. “It was so much, and of course we filmed so much. There was more and more and more that wasn’t even shown. So, it definitely took its toll on me.”

Terry, for his part, told Us on Wednesday that despite the “really mean” treatment his wife faced last season, Heather and her costars are in a better place now.

“A lot of the relationships have been very repaired. One of the keys to being a good housewife, besides being your authentic self, is you’ve got to let things go,” he said. “ Heather’s very, very good at letting things go, and they all realize Heather’s sweet, Heather’s the glue that keeps people together. And I think she’s really potentially — we’ll see what happens — but going to play a role of helping to repair relationships and get the group to be a cohesive unit again.”

Terry also teased that he’s already caught wind of some juicy season 18 story lines.

“They’ve already had some things go on that I’ve heard about. I went, ‘Really?’ So, it’s going to be a really interesting season,” he said.

Heather, meanwhile, gave Us some insight into her state of mind while attending The American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday.

“I think when I came back season 16, that was, it was almost a little culture shock. … It was a little bit of like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did I land back here?’ And figuring out the dynamics ’cause I had been off the show for so long yet last season having Tamra back was great, but then we bumped heads. That wasn’t great,” Heather said. “I don’t know, you know, I’m so grateful for the platform and one of the big reasons we came back on was to show our family and try to help other families that don’t have the resources or privilege that we have. And I feel like even in a small way, we’ve been able to do that and and start conversations and other people’s family. That means so much to me that if things happen on the show and it’s OK.”

In addition RHOC, Terry is also excited about the latest season of his own show Botched, which is airing now.

“This is my favorite season,” Terry said of the show, which follows himself and fellow doctor Paul Nassif as they fix plastic surgeries gone wrong. “I actually thought we’d have a lot more complications than we did. We were sort of saying, ‘OK, we’re taking on these impossible cases, we are going to have complications. There’s going to be some botch by the Botched doctors this season’, which is so scary when you think about it. But I think you’ve got to watch. I think we had a great season and it came out really, really well.”

Botched airs on E! Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. A premiere date for season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County has not been set.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi