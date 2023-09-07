Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow expressed her surprise at costar Tamra Judge’s comments about her after watching season 17 of the long-running Bravo show.

Judge made her return to RHOC after leaving the reality series two years ago in January 2020 when she was offered a part-time role on season 15. The California native made sure to bring the drama this season when she emerged as one of Dubrow’s biggest adversaries.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Dubrow, 54, said Judge is “clearly” two-faced after watching this season. “She was saying one thing to my face, and another thing behind my back,” she explained.

The TV personality, who is married to plastic surgeon and Botched star Terry Dubrow, added that she was especially bothered by Judge’s comments about Fireside Network—the HD network Dubrow co-launched with Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban which is an interactive podcasting app.

“We’re all women,” Judge emphasized about Dubrow’s comments on her work endeavors. “We need to support each other and each other’s businesses.”

However, Judge wasn’t the only costar that Dubrow was at odds with this season. Earlier this summer, Shannon Beador revealed that Dubrow was on her own in the ongoing drama with her castmates on RHOC. “I think at times [Heather] had people behind her but for the most part … she was on her own,” Beador, 59, exclusively told Us in June.

In response to the disconnect between herself, Beador and the rest of the RHOC cast, Dubrow pointed out the ongoing narrative that she was trash-talking Beador’s ex, John Janssen, and described herself as “the whipping boy” this season.

“Everyone’s saying, Heather’s saying it,” Dubrow told Us. “I want you to pay close attention tonight to conversations that Emily [Simpson] has with Shannon and everyone has with each other, and you’ll see that that’s not true.”

Dubrow added, “I don’t think I understood in the moment how south everything was going,” the reality star admitted about her friendships. “And just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water, it was not. I don’t know, maybe I’m a moron.”