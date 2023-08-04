Terry Dubrow is just as surprised as fans by his wife Heather Dubrow’s sudden disconnect with the rest of The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

“I don’t know why Heather seemed to get so isolated from the group,” Terry, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting season 8 of E!’s Botched. “I know that Heather is one of the most caring, wonderful, unfortunately sensitive people you could ever meet. But she’s got so much love and so much absence of hate that it’s unfortunate that she feels and felt isolated.”

Terry confessed: “Hopefully as the season goes on, things will get a little bit better. They’ve got some very serious things to work through at the reunion.”

Earlier this summer, Shannon Beador teased what Heather, 54, was up against while they filmed season 17 of RHOC.

“I think at times [Heather] had people behind her but for the most part … she was on her own,” Shannon, 59, exclusively told Us in June before pointing out, “By the way, I’ve been out on that island many times by myself and it isn’t fun. I will admit that it’s not a fun journey.”

It has become clear throughout the season that one of Heather’s major advisories is Tamra Judge. During a July episode of the Bravo show, Gina Kirschenheiter stirred the pot claiming that Tamra, 55, was talking behind Heather’s back and allegedly “maligning” Heather’s career.

Terry confirmed to Us that Heather and Tamra are “in a tough spot” after their ups and downs during filming.

“I know they’ve been texting,” he explained. “And I can tell you something, there is a lot of — at the base of their relationship — there’s pure love.”

Terry reiterated that “there is a lot to work through” between Heather and Tamra. “I’m hoping they can figure it out and go back to where they were, because they are fundamentally really, really nice people and really good friends,” he concluded.

Ahead of the season 17 RHOC premiere, Heather and Terry made headlines in fall 2022 when rumors surfaced that Terry was unfaithful. Noella Bergener later claimed that Tamra was behind the cheating allegations, which Tamra denied during BravoCon in October 2022.

Heather, for her part, shut down the affair rumors in September 2022. “This is not true, on any level,” she replied to an Instagram post at the time.

Despite their drama on screen, Tamra told fans at BravoCon that she and Heather were “currently on good terms.” She described their dynamic as “like a sister relationship.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi