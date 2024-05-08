The Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein couldn’t help but gush over sharing a roof with her boyfriend, Jody Glidden.

“The living situation is actually amazing,” Hochstein, 41, exclusively tells Us Weekly while discussing her partnership with Smirnoff ICE for a SURPR-ICE set. “Sometimes it’s hard to move in with somebody. You’re learning a lot about them and when you’re living with somebody versus dating with somebody, it is different things.”

Hochstein notes that she and Glidden “are in sync” and have worked out “any little kinks,” adding, “Really, we’re just very compatible and easygoing.”

Her kids, son Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 4, whom she shares with Lenny Hochstein, also have a lot of “love” for Glidden — and a soft spot for their cat, Drake.

“When they come home from school, they’re sometimes more excited to see the cat, Drake, but they are adjusting well,” Lisa says of her children. “Kids are very resilient, and yeah, we’re just trying to get to everybody used to this new life.”

Lisa has been dating Glidden since February 2023, following her split from Lenny, whom she wed in October 2009. (After 13 years of marriage, the twosome split in May 2022 with Lisa accusing him of infidelity.)

As for where she stands today, Lisa notes that she’s in “such a better place.”

“I mean, compared to where I was last year on the show, I’m a new person,” Lisa tells Us. “I feel like I’m so much stronger than ever because I have been through so much with this very public, messy, emotionally draining, financially draining everything, draining divorce that I just feel like on the other side, I’m flourishing. I am just feeling better. I have Jody by my side.”

Besides living her life with Glidden, Lisa stepped out to surprise a local bar with Smirnoff ICE during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix race weekend.

“I am super, super grateful and I was super excited to be one of the hosts for this event. I love Smirnoff. It’s one of the biggest brands in the world, so to be collabing with them was super exciting,” Lisa says. “The whole day was just incredible. Everything was set up in a beautiful yacht. There were beautiful people everywhere. The weather was perfect. Everyone was super excited for the surprise.”

Glidden supported Lisa during the weekend, too. “He’s always by my side,” she says. “We are inseparable.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi