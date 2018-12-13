Clearing the air. Amber Marchese addressed her husband James Marchese’s homophobic tweets and emphasized that he did not have cruel intentions.

James, 49, fired off incendiary messages on Twitter on Monday, December 10, while defending Kevin Hart, who stepped down from hosting the 2019 Oscars after homophobic tweets he previously wrote resurfaced.

“So true NO STRAIGHT MALE wants his son to be gay,” the Bravo personality wrote at the time. “A gay son is a curse that takes away your #family #traditions #heritage … #lgtbiq is a parents nightmare that destroys families. Ruins holidays like #Christmas #KevinHart we support you! #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder.”

After facing backlash, he added in a follow up tweet: “First: bigots are intolerant of others opinions. The comments below prove you are all bigots. Second, not one comment from a straight male who has sons. Third; Europe is importing muslim men because #lgtbiq has caused a crisis due to lack of children being born. … For those pushing #LGTBIQ agenda show me a single credible study which links genetics. Being gay is a physical act derived in sexual deviance by definition. No one is born gay it is a lifestyle choice like being vegan. Get over it. You are #FakeNews.”

Amber, 41, spoke out about her husband’s controversial messages in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, December 13: “My husband is the kind of man who wants to stand against injustice. He sees what happened to Kevin Hart as an injustice. In addition, he sees a cultural moment when people with honest views on topics continually get silenced or villainized. His statements were, I believe, his way of standing up for anyone who has an unpopular opinion that has cost them respect or opportunity. I agree that no one should be silenced, punished, or attacked for their personal beliefs, even when in opposition of our own.”

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum believed James’ remarks “stepped on another kind of injustice” and “in desiring to be bold in pointing out that there can be diversity in opinion, my husband insulted an opinion that differs from his own.”

She continued: “Everyone on God’s green earth has the right to basic human dignity and equality. NO ONE should ever be made to feel less than anyone, in any way. We are all equal and perfectly made by God. I understand how hurtful his tweet is to many and I am deeply sorry for any pain that this tweet has caused. Everyone deserves to be loved and I believe that you have a Father in heaven who loves you.”

Amber added that members of the LGBTQ community who she is close to have told her “that they ‘did not choose’ their attraction” and “for many of them, they have told me that it has been a burden, that life would have been easier if they had been straight.”

Thus, the reality star believes that this concept was the “underlying” message her husband meant to relay. “He wouldn’t want a child to have to carry that burden. The man I know, the man behind the loud and confrontational tweet, would love his child even if he or she was attracted to the same sex,” Amber insisted. “It is far more important to Jim and I, as parents, for our children to be honest, loving, respectful, honorable, trustworthy human beings above all, rather than any other quality to possess.”

Despite the controversy, Amber told Us that she is not divorcing her “hard-wired husband” of 14 years because it is her “job as a woman and a mother to balance his hardness with a bit of softness.”

She also encouraged his critics to “flood his Twitter feed with nothing but love and understanding! Show him how beautiful, kind, patient and loving everyone in the LGBTQ community can be.”

The couple tied the knot in 2004 and share son Corbin and daughter Isabella.

