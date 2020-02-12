Moving forward. Margaret Josephs is making improvements to her house after overcoming threats of foreclosure.

“The good news is we’re finally renovating the house,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Rebag Soho Valentine’s Day shopping event on Tuesday, February 11. “Everybody always asks, so I’ve been heavily working on my house and just relaxing and enjoying my insane season before I go back to another season.”

Josephs acknowledged the scrutiny her home is under but noted that the finished product will reflect her taste. “I’ve lived in a s–t show for a few years, so obviously I don’t feel pressure,” she said. “But I have a different style than a lot of the other ladies so I feel like people will be very happy. It’ll be very Marge.”

The reality star described the aesthetic as “colorful and sophisticated in a royal” way.

Reports surfaced in January 2018 that Josephs’ New Jersey home was in foreclosure due to failure to pay two mortgages for the residence. The property was under construction in episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey as she and husband Joseph Benigno faced repeated money woes.

Amid their legal battles, the TV personality always had Benigno in her corner. “Joe is, first of all, he makes me coffee every day. He constantly gives me massages,” she gushed on Tuesday. “Joe is a saint. He spoils me every day. I am very, very lucky.”

Josephs also opened up about whether she wishes she could take back anything from her Real Housewives journey. “Rarely do I ever have regrets,” she admitted to Us. “I do regret pouring the water on [Danielle Staub]. I should’ve just left the building. You know, she doesn’t melt like I thought she probably would have, so that’s probably the only thing I regret.”

She added: “In all seriousness, I probably shouldn’t have done that, but everything else, I’m fine. I apologize if I do something wrong and mean it.”

Josephs poured a bottle of water on Staub during a January episode, prompting the 57-year-old Bravo star to pull her costar’s hair. The two women were then separated.

With reporting by Diana Cooper