As The Real Housewives of New York City viewers know Dorinda Medley’s Berkshires house, Blue Stone Manor, is no joke — and cleaning it is a whole ordeal.

“Four times a year, I have a team come in. I’m doing that this week, and they literally — I would say six people spend two days going from top to bottom,” Dorinda, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Clorox. “With the season change, you need to wipe everything down. I don’t care how clean [the] house is, you need to remove everything, wipe everything down, refresh it.”

The former Bravo star went on to say that “all the things that accumulate” at Blue Stone Manor are sorted through when she’s cleaning. But, the 11,000-square-foot house is “a work in progress constantly,” Dorinda added.

“The house never gets that messy,” she explained. “If I’m cooking or something spills in the refrigerator, that’s all wiped up right away.”

Dare we say that Dorinda is sure to always make it nice in her house.

“There’s two things I do,” she shared. “I never have a dish in my sink at night and I never wake up in the morning without making my bed. I just couldn’t.”

Dorinda became a RHONY main cast member in season 7 in 2015 and appeared on the Bravo show until season 12 in 2020. During her tenure on the show, Blue Stone Manor became somewhat of a side character itself. But the Berkshires home also famously housed Housewives from various franchises The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 2.

When reflecting on which star-studded guest was the messiest, Dorinda had no problem throwing one of her RHUGT costars under the bus.

“I would say the messiest cooker was Brandi [Glanville] in Ultimate Girls Trip. I hate when people spill all over the stove and stuff, and that is something that I’m really on top of,” Dorinda said. “As soon as something spills on a stove or spills in a refrigerator — which I’ll never understand how people can spill something in a refrigerator and keep it there without cleaning up.”

When it comes to her ownership of Blue Stone Manor, Dorinda told Us that she’s “open to change” but doesn’t know what the future will hold.

“You just always have to be able to shift, move and accept the fact that everything has a beginning and a middle and an end,” she continued. “I will tell you one thing, when the day comes, if I ever were to change, move or sell it, I will never regret any of it. Every day spent there has been a blessing.”

For now, Dorinda is focused on her “perfect partnership” with Clorox, which is helping her tackle spring cleaning in the mansion.

“I have had many spillers at my house at Blue Stone Manor. I’m constantly hosting, entertaining, cleaning,” she told Us, detailing the Clorox‘s Murder Mystery “Spiller on the Loose,” which was hosted by Dorinda in New York City last month.

“It was a mini–Blue Stone Manor that I ran around in a cape and tried to discover who was the Major Spiller while I was trying to host my guests in this beautiful home,” she recalled. “Can you think of a better fit than that?”

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi