Jules Wainstein is a free woman! The former Real Housewives of New York City star finalized her divorce from Michael Wainstein four years after their split.

While Jules, 39, has yet to publicly address the news, Michael’s attorney, Morghan Richardson, said in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday, October 20, that his “client is happy to close this chapter of his life and is looking forward to moving on.”

The New York Post column reported that the former couple still have to settle issues regarding custody of their son, Jagger, and their daughter, Rio.

Jules and Michael married at the New York City Municipal Building in February 2008 and had a religious ceremony in the Dominican Republic the following month. He filed for divorce in June 2016.

The pair’s separation quickly became contentious. The former Bravo personality accused the investment banker of being unfaithful, and he claimed that she had physically assaulted him in 2012. They both denied the allegations.

“Jules is going through a living hell,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, noting that the reality star and Michael were still living together early on in their divorce case because “neither wanted to be away from the kids.”

As their divorce dragged on for years, things continued to get ugly between the duo. Jules was arrested in Boca Raton, Florida, in February for allegedly battering Michael in front of their children while intoxicated. She pleaded not guilty to the charges. Michael subsequently requested that Jules submit to drug testing. She agreed, and the results came back negative. Jules was granted permission to see their kids again in April after a judge dismissed Michael’s request for a temporary restraining order. The case remains ongoing.

Jules starred on season 8 of RHONY in 2016 before leaving the show to focus on her family.

Us Weekly has reached out to Jules and her attorney for comment.