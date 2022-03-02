Another Shah squad member? Before she gets ready to stand trial in her ongoing fraud case, Jen Shah wants the help of a fellow reality star: Kim Kardashian.

“People thought I was joking around when I was like, ‘Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?’ I was deada– serious,” Shah, 48, said during an episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show on Tuesday, March 1.

The Utah native noted that she has “mad respect” for Kardashian, 41, who started advocating for criminal justice and prison reform after kicking off her law school journey in 2018. The Skims founder, who passed the baby bar in December 2021 on her fourth try, notably helped free Alice Johnson from jail three years prior.

“She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people who have been wrongly accused of crimes. They’re innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released,” Shah shared in the clip, referring to Kardashian as a “bitch [who] gets s–t handled.”

In March 2021, the Bravo personality and her assistant Stuart Smith were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Cameras were rolling on season 2 of RHOSLC, which premiered in September 2021, when Shah was arrested.

Shah, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against her that same month, explained that she felt “wrongly accused” as she continued filming for the reality series, adding on Tuesday, “I don’t take this lightly. It’s my life and more importantly, it’s my family’s life. I care about them more than anything. I don’t want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight and I have to have faith in the justice system.”

The entrepreneur’s case was further examined in the Hulu documentary The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, which aired in November 2021. The project featured interviews from two alleged victims, the agents involved in the investigation and legal experts. Ahead of the doc’s premiere, Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and obstruction of justice after initially pleading not guilty.

While Shah’s trial was scheduled to begin later this month, attorney Ronald Richards announced on Wednesday, March 2, that it was moved to July due to “numerous issues, including pending motions [and] courtrooms.”

