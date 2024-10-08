The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Whitney Rose is sharing a health update on her 14-year-old daughter, Bobbie.

“Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and check in on Bobbie Rose,” Whitney, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 8. “We are still in the ICU but she has finally seen a bit of improvement. She still has a long way to go, so no official updates yet.”

The Bravo star expressed gratitude to friends and fans who have offered support to her family, which includes her husband, Justin Rose, and their 11-year-old son, Brooks.

“Thank you for all of your prayers, they are felt and working,” she continued. “Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy at this time, as you can imagine this has been very stressful. Bobbie is so brave and strong. Thank you to everyone here [at] Primary Children’s Hospital. You all are earth angels!”

Whitney first revealed in a Monday, October 7, social media post that her oldest child — who she previously described as “resilient, talented, caring and responsible” — was taken by ambulance to the ICU for severe asthma exacerbation.

Justin, 55, also shared an Instagram clip of Bobbie being loaded into an ambulance via a stretcher on Sunday, October 6, writing, “Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing.”

Fans met Whitney and her family when she helped launch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in November 2020. Since then, the jewelry designer has offered a glimpse into her family life — including her strong marriage to Justin — for Bravo cameras.

“Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey, just being a housewife, starting my businesses [and] my kids,” she gushed exclusively to Us Weekly in September 2023. “I mean, he’s so supportive.”

Over the summer, Whitney and Justin avoided any reality TV drama when they treated their two children to a special vacation before school resumed.

The family of four were able to experience life on the ocean by enjoying Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas cruise.

“Our latest adventure, Western Caribbean cruise,” Whitney wrote via Instagram on July 1 after posing for a family photo. “I am not much of a cruiser but I do have to say that it was pretty incredible with this crew 🫶. Fun fact, we launched sōl people from the ocean 🌊 ☀️#familyvacation #blessed #rhoslc #abundance.”