The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose is asking fans to send support to her 14-year-old daughter, Bobbie.

“My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose,” Whitney, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 7. “I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now. She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation. Xoxo 💋.”

Whitney’s husband, Justin Rose, shared an Instagram clip of Bobbie being loaded into an ambulance via a stretcher on Sunday, October 6, writing, “Thoughts and prayers for a baby girl today. Struggling with her breathing.” (The couple, who wed in 2009, also share their son, Brooks, 11. Justin also has three kids from a previous marriage.)

Whitney did not share further details about her daughter’s health condition as of publication time.

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

Whitney is no stranger to updating Bravo fans on her family via social media, however. Earlier this summer, Whitney shared a sweet group photo from the family’s vacation. “Our latest adventure, Western Caribbean cruise,” she wrote alongside a July 1 Instagram pic of herself, Justin and their kids posing in front of an aquarium background. “I am not much of a cruiser but I do have to say that it was pretty incredible with this crew 🫶. Fun fact, we launched sōl people from the ocean 🌊 ☀️.”

Whitney also spent Mother’s Day with both Bobbie and Brooks by her side back in May. “Happy Mother’s Day @whitneywildrose as beautiful inside as out!” Justin captioned a May 12 Instagram slideshow of pics and clips of Whitney and the kids celebrating by getting pedicures. “Thank you for being so amazing all our children!!”

Related: Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far) Who says true love doesn’t exist on reality TV? While it seems to be a trend that many marriages on reality TV end in divorce, there are still some reality TV couples out there beating the odds. Big Brother‘s Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo met while filming season 18 of Big Brother in 2016. The timing […]

Fans have watched Whitney and Justin’s ups and downs for years, with season 5 of the series airing now. Last month, Whitney exclusively told Us Weekly that her and Justin’s marriage was doing “fine” after he left his previous job. “I think he didn’t work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses,” she shared on September 11. “So the balance of work, life, kids [and] marriage had to be reset.”

The Bravo star noted that their relationship “isn’t any different than anyone else’s,” adding, “We just share it, whether people like it or not. We’re not sharing cringey things anymore.”

Whitney went on to gush about her partner for supporting her through on and off the small screen, telling Us, “Look at what he supported me through with my own family, my dad, my healing journey that just being a housewife, starting my businesses [and] my kids. I mean, he’s so supportive.”