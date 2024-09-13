Whitney Rose is buckling up for one wild ride with Lisa Barlow.

Although The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars were in a fairly good place when the season 4 reunion aired in January, things have taken a turn ahead of a brand-new season.

“It was so quick that I didn’t even see it coming,” Whitney, 37, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on her falling out with Lisa, 49. “It was one of those moments where I was mad at myself for forgetting who people really are and knowing the truth. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

From Whitney’s perspective, she blames herself in part for “letting my guard down too soon with trust” and being optimistic that their bond was strong.

Related: Real Housewives’ Wildest Post-Plastic Surgery Pics These Real Housewives are not afraid to document their plastic surgery recovery, bandages and all. In November 2023, The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury’s husband, Sergio Carrallo, took followers along on her postoperative journey. In the vlog shared via Instagram, Stanbury sat in the passenger’s seat of the car while she was covered […]

“I was hopeful things would be different,” she explained to Us. “I really thought that we were gonna be back to being friends, but it’s a lot harder said than done when you have resentment and a grudge holder.”

When asked if she is officially done with Lisa after filming season 5, Whitney said she couldn’t promise the door is shut for good.

“Let’s get through this season and we’ll see about that,” she teased. “I’m just done pouring energy into meaningless relationships. If it’s a one-sided self-serving relationship, I want no business with that.”

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will see the return of Whitney and Lisa alongside Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas and Mary Cosby. The group will also be joined by new Housewife Bronwyn Newport as well as friends Britani Bateman and Meili Workman.

While Monica Garcia will not be returning after the infamous Reality Von Tease finale shocker, the trailer previews plenty of drama and some struggling to tell the truth.

“Just remember this, the squeaky wheel always gets the grease,” Whitney shared. “Whoever’s yelling the loudest is probably struggling the most. I think that sometimes people who are the loudest accusing people of being liars are playing a really strong offense.”

Is the sōl people founder ready to name names? Not so fast!

Related: Everything We Know About 'RHOSLC' Season 5 So Far: Cast and More The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans are eager for new episodes after the dramatic conclusion to season 4. During the January 2024 season finale, Heather Gay revealed the jaw-dropping secret that costar Monica Garcia was behind the anonymous troll account Reality Von Tease, which has been antagonizing the women of RHOSLC since March […]

“I would just watch,” Whitney continued. “If you have to say you’re not a liar and if you have to accuse other people of lying, again, you’re probably playing a very strong offense to deflect from the truth.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, September 18, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Steam old episodes now on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi