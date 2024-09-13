Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

RHOSLC’s Whitney Rose Shocked by ‘Quick’ Falling Out With Lisa Barlow: ‘I Didn’t See It Coming’ (Exclusive)

By

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Whitney Rose is buckling up for one wild ride with Lisa Barlow.

Although The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costars were in a fairly good place when the season 4 reunion aired in January, things have taken a turn ahead of a brand-new season.

“It was so quick that I didn’t even see it coming,” Whitney, 37, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on her falling out with Lisa, 49. “It was one of those moments where I was mad at myself for forgetting who people really are and knowing the truth. When someone shows you who they are, believe them.”

From Whitney’s perspective, she blames herself in part for “letting my guard down too soon with trust” and being optimistic that their bond was strong.

Real Housewives Craziest Post Surgery Pics

Related: Real Housewives’ Wildest Post-Plastic Surgery Pics

“I was hopeful things would be different,” she explained to Us. “I really thought that we were gonna be back to being friends, but it’s a lot harder said than done when you have resentment and a grudge holder.”

When asked if she is officially done with Lisa after filming season 5, Whitney said she couldn’t promise the door is shut for good.

Feature Whitney Rose Falling Out With Lisa Barlow
Whitney Rose and Lisa Barlow Bravo; WireImage

“Let’s get through this season and we’ll see about that,” she teased. “I’m just done pouring energy into meaningless relationships. If it’s a one-sided self-serving relationship, I want no business with that.”

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will see the return of Whitney and Lisa alongside Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Angie Katsanevas and Mary Cosby. The group will also be joined by new Housewife Bronwyn Newport as well as friends Britani Bateman and Meili Workman.

While Monica Garcia will not be returning after the infamous Reality Von Tease finale shocker, the trailer previews plenty of drama and some struggling to tell the truth.

Whitney Rose Falling Out With Lisa Barlow 2
Whitney Rose Koury Angelo/Bravo

“Just remember this, the squeaky wheel always gets the grease,” Whitney shared. “Whoever’s yelling the loudest is probably struggling the most. I think that sometimes people who are the loudest accusing people of being liars are playing a really strong offense.”

Is the sōl people founder ready to name names? Not so fast!

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5

Related: Everything We Know About 'RHOSLC' Season 5 So Far: Cast and More

“I would just watch,” Whitney continued. “If you have to say you’re not a liar and if you have to accuse other people of lying, again, you’re probably playing a very strong offense to deflect from the truth.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City returns Wednesday, September 18, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Steam old episodes now on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi  

In this article

Lisa Barlow

Real Housewives

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.