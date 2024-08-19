Last season’s drama was just the tip of the iceberg. #RHOSLC returns in full force on September 18th. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/pJkx0Lb36K — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 19, 2024

Reality Von Tease may not be featured on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5, but there’s plenty of drama to go around.

“Never in a million years after everything we’ve been through did I think that you would reach out to our sworn enemy,” Heather Gay says at the beginning of the trailer, released by Bravo on Monday, August 19.

While it’s unclear who Heather, 50, was referring to, Whitney Rose says in a voiceover, “I sought out proof and was given the proof.”

Meredith Marks alleges that someone in the group was keeping tabs on their conversations. “You’re recording us?” Meredith exclaims. “I am disgusted!”

Mary Cosby adds, “You are the biggest liar in Utah, you big fake.”

Heather, Whitney, 37, Meredith, 52, and Mary, 51, are back for season 5 of the Bravo series alongside cast members Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas. The group is also joined by new Housewife Bronwyn Newport as well as friends Britani Bateman and Meili Workman.

“Bronwyn is everything you could want in a friend,” Heather says. “She’s funny, she’s witty, she’s got the best wardrobe. Bronwyn is not here to make friends, and I don’t trust her.”

As the clip continues, Heather confronts Bronwyn in a heated conversation. “You’re going to need to get all of your words in order with all of this group because you’ve been telling everybody a different story,” Heather says, to which Bronwyn replies, “If you don’t want my support, you don’t gotta take it.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, the group is also seen butting heads about parenting styles. Angie seemingly makes a dig at Lisa for letting her child “sit and game ’til 2 in the morning.” (Lisa shares sons Jack, 19, and Henry, 12, with her husband, John Barlow.)

“She’s talking about my parenting?” Lisa asks Heather. “I’m a great mom. That’s a low blow.”

Lisa subsequently addresses the situation with Angie, saying, “I don’t think you’ve been a good friend to me lately.” In response, Angie claims, “You’ve been a f–king bitch to me!”

The drama continues with Mary and Meredith, whose feud escalates during a sit-down meal where the former demands that the latter leave her residence. “Get out of my house!” Mary yells.

At another meal, while the cast is dressed as eight different versions of Lisa, the outing takes a turn when she goes head to head with Whitney. “I have built everything I have,” Meredith says, while Whitney adds, “on the backs of other people.”

“Let me get that f–king wig off your head!” Lisa shouts at Whitney. “You will never be me!”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, September 18.