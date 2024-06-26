The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5 will be “amazing” television, according to star Meredith Marks.

“Well, I can’t say much because what made last season so fabulous is that we didn’t tell you anything,” Meredith, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly at American Ballet Theatre’s premiere of Woolf Works in New York City on Tuesday, June 25. “I can tell you [that] I think it’s our best season ever and so do our producers and the whole team.”

She continued, “It’s going to be amazing.”

Meredith has been a staple on RHOSLC since season 1 alongside Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Mary Cosby. Jen Shah and Monica Garcia also briefly held snowflakes, but have since both been let go from the Bravo franchise.

According to Meredith, season 5 will “be a ride.”

“I can’t wait for people to see it,” she told Us at the event, which was held at the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center.

While Meredith couldn’t say more about the season 5 story lines, she had a lot of unanswered questions going into production.

“There were a lot of issues at [the] reunion that I feel like were a lot bigger than some of the things I needed to tackle, and there’s only so much time in the day,” Meredith previously told Us in December 2023. “Obviously, if it was the biggest thing under the sun, I would’ve raised my hand. But … I don’t like to upset Andy [Cohen] by interrupting.”

She added at the time, “It’s not so much bothersome, but I would love a little bit of closure. I feel like Lisa and I definitely had some underlying conflicts. Some were not so underlying that I don’t feel like we really touched on at all [during the reunion]. It’s not to say that we don’t have some sense of resolution because I think we both understand, in seeing things play back and everything else, that there were other parties involved that exacerbated the situation, which I think has pretty much gone on with me and her every year.”

One of the primary discussions at the season 4 reunion was the bombshell reveal that Monica, 39, had been running an Instagram gossip account dubbed Reality Von Tease dedicated to the RHOSLC stars for years before joining the show.

“It was not something I ever, ever in a million years would’ve expected,” Meredith had told Us last December of the revelation.

In addition to filming RHOSLC, Meredith has been traveling to both coasts of the United States.

“I started in L.A., but have now spent so much of my time here [in New York City] going to pride vendors raising money,” she said on Tuesday. “It’s the most fulfilling thing ever.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin