Lisa Barlow is “really excited” for a fresh start on season 5 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“I think that we raised the bar every single season. We have an amazing team. It’s not just the core four of us. It’s a whole big team and with new additions,” Lisa, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting Glam Getaway by Clorox Sweepstakes. “And I feel like our production team is so committed to showing us in our best light and having our best self shown and our most vulnerable self shown.”

While a premiere date for season 5 of RHOSLC has yet to be announced, it is expected to return in September 2024 based on the schedule of the last several seasons. Aside from Lisa, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Angie Katsanevas are expected to return, however, Monica Garcia will not be coming back to the franchise.

“I think because we really do have conflict still and there’s still things being resolved, our franchise is one where we don’t have to fake anything,” Lisa continued, adding that this season is “very, very real.”

Lisa went on to address Monica’s exit after one season of RHOSLC, following the reveal that she was a part of the Reality Von Tease Instagram account that targeted Jen Shah (who is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud) and other cast members.

“I think Bravo made the right decision. I mean, it’s way above my pay grade, but I think it makes it easier because when you’re building a relationship based on a lie, it’s really hard to move forward with that,” Lisa shared. “I think a lot of trust was broken, and I don’t think it’s trust that you can ever get back. So it feels good moving forward and we wish everyone well.”

While Lisa shared that the cast had no say in the decision on whether or not Monica, 40, would return, she would “probably not” be comfortable filming with her anyways.

“I just think I tried really hard at the beginning of last season,” Lisa admitted, adding that many scenes “never made it to air” after filming. “I think we were supporting her and it got to a point where [she was being] so low and so dirty that I wouldn’t put myself in that situation again. I have boundaries.”

Aside from filming season 5 of RHOSLC, Barlow has been busy with her partnership with Clorox for their Glam Getaway sweepstakes. From now through February 28, people can enter for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to New York City. The trip also includes two watch What Happens Live tickets, hotel, glam treatments and a shopping spree.

“I have a lot of [messes in life] so I need a lot of Clorox,” Lisa explained. “My mom is such a neat freak and we grew up in a house that could’ve been medically sealed. I’ve always talked about how much I love Clorox so it’s kind of organic that I’m now partnering with Clorox and they have the most, I love my glam and I love clean so the two go hand in hand.”