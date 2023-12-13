Meredith Marks came into The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 reunion with 14 pages of notes — and she’s still waiting for answers.

“There were a lot of issues at reunion that I feel like were a lot bigger than some of the things I needed to tackle, and there’s only so much time in the day,” Meredith, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 12, while discussing the latest “roller-coaster” season of RHOSLC. “Obviously, if it was the biggest thing under the sun, I would’ve raised my hand. But … I don’t like to upset Andy [Cohen] by interrupting.”

Meredith and her RHOSLC costars filmed the reunion special — which is set to air in January 2024 — late last month. While devoted fans won’t know exactly what was covered during taping until the broadcast airs, Meredith hinted she didn’t get “closure” regarding her friendship breakdown with Lisa Barlow.

“It’s not so much bothersome, but I would love a little bit of closure. I feel like Lisa and I definitely had some underlying conflicts,” Meredith confessed on Tuesday. “Some were not so underlying that I don’t feel like we really touched on at all [during the reunion].”

She continued: “It’s not to say that we don’t have some sense of resolution because I think we both understand, in seeing things play back and everything else, that there were other parties involved that exacerbated the situation, which I think has pretty much gone on with me and her every year. So, I think she and I are mentally at a place of understanding, but it’s not something that we’ve really talked about.”

Meredith and Lisa, 48, were inseparable besties when RHOSLC debuted its first season in November 2020. Their bond dissipated in season 2 after Lisa’s infamous hot mic moment, where she dropped serious allegations about Meredith, her family and her home after storming out of the party. Lisa eventually apologized at the season 2 reunion, and the ladies’ friendship was seemingly back on track in season 3.

Early in season 4, which is currently airing, Meredith and Lisa made it clear that they no longer want to foster a feud, but their dynamic may change in the remaining episodes.

“It’s about finding footing in a new relationship that works for us. And the place that we’re in now, trying to go backward, I think is unhealthy for both of us,” Meredith told Us, noting their bond will likely never go back to what it was. “I don’t have the same level of trust that we had years ago. Yes, I have a certain level of trust with certain things and other things, not as much. You just have to build and grow, and it’s going to take time.”

For Meredith, mending fences is more about whether she and Lisa can “come to terms” and develop a “high enough level of trust” again.

“We don’t have to have trust 100 percent [now],” she said on Tuesday. “We have to be at some level where we have enough trust within each other that we can give [the] benefit of the doubt [and] we’re able to have a discussion with each other rather than letting someone else get in our ear and exacerbate some feelings we may be having.”

Meredith refused to identify the RHOSLC cast members who’ve caused friction in her friendship with Lisa.

“I think that there has been meddling in our friendship since season 1. I mean, I don’t think this is anything new,” she added. “It feels like it’s almost everybody at some level. I don’t know if I can point fingers, so to speak, because it gets confusing and everyone always wants to point a finger. At the end of the day, I really don’t care.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi