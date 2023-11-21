Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been wild so far, and apparently the reunion won’t be any different.

Andy Cohen gave fans his take on the upcoming Bravo special after filming with the cast ended on Monday, November 20.

“We just wrapped,” Cohen, 55, said in a video shared via his Instagram Story. “Daddy needs a drink. Two drinks. That was a lot.”

Cohen, who noted it was 9:25 p.m. in his video, added that taping made him “very late” to his dinner reservation with his parents. “But that’s OK,” he told followers. “You know why? This was a killer reunion. Wow.”

The Bravo exec didn’t offer any specifics about what transpired during filming, but RHOSLC viewers know there are any number of topics that could have driven Cohen to drink. In recent weeks, the ladies have been dealing with the fallout of Whitney Rose’s jewelry line launch party, where Lisa Barlow and Monica Garcia had a major fight. Meredith Marks, meanwhile, is at odds with Angie Katsanevas over hinting at rumors that Angie’s husband, Shawn Trujillo, cheated on her with a man.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

According to a seating chart shared by Bravo’s social media accounts, Monica, 40, will be seated to Andy’s right during the reunion, while Heather Gay will be to his left. Meredith, 51, and Whitney, 37, are on Monica’s side, and Lisa, 48, and Angie, 49, will sit to Heather’s left. Mary Cosby, who is a “friend” of the Housewives this season, will sit to Angie’s left.

Last month, Angie slammed Meredith for allegedly spreading rumors about her and Shawn’s marriage. “I say your jewelry’s dusty, and this is where you take it?” Angie told Us Weekly in October, referencing an on-camera comment she made about Meredith’s eponymous accessories line. “Look, here’s the bottom line. If people need to hitch their wagon to me to be relevant, let them. Everyone in Salt Lake City knows the truth. These rumors about infidelity have never existed.”

Season 3 tracked the feud between Whitney and Heather, 49, but the duo have since mended fences. “At the end of the day, we’re family and we love each other,” Whitney exclusively told Us in September. “And I think that you take things out on the people you love most.”

Whitney went on to say that she was reluctant to “move forward” at first but is happy she and Heather made amends. “I was very hesitant because the trust had been broken, and we’re both heartbroken,” Whitney told Us. “It felt good just to have an apology [from her and] for me to apologize and move forward. It’s so much easier having her [in my life].”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.