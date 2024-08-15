Andy Cohen is spilling the tea on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 5.

The show’s executive producer called into SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live radio show on Wednesday, August 14, and teased that he’s seen the first seven episodes of the upcoming season. (Bravo has yet to confirm when the new episodes will premiere.)

“I’m very excited about the new season of Salt Lake,” Cohen, 56, said. RHOSLC star Meredith Marks, a guest on Lewis’ show, added: “I am too!”

Cohen, who said he can’t specifically name who’ll be among the cast, teased that the first episode really sets the stage for the drama to come on the new season.

“It’s very good,” he said. “The first episode starts with such a bang, and they do something that I don’t think has been done on a Housewives show before, which is the whole first episode is the first whole all-cast event. So much happens. It’s really great.”

“It’s excellent. The women are great. It feels very fresh,” he added. “Last season was obviously so huge, but this [season] feels very, from the jump, they’re off to the races. It’s really good.”

Cohen played coy about when we can expect season 5 to premiere but said fans can expect plenty of drama even with the departure of Monica Garcia, who joined in season 4 and was at the center of last season’s explosive Reality Von Tease storyline. Monica was outed as one of the people behind an anonymous Instagram account that targeted former RHOSLC star Jen Shah and the other cast members.

“This season is outstanding,” Cohen said. “[Monica] was so dominant in last season … say what you will but it was an incredibly memorable season, and I will say this season is an incredibly memorable season.”

Meredith, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Angie Katsanevas and Mary Cosby are all expected to return for season 5.

As for Monica, the now ex-Housewife said in January that it wasn’t her decision to leave the show after one season. Cohen confirmed on Watch What Happens Live that Monica was taking a “break” from RHOSLC.

“That would be a cast and Bravo decision. It would not have been my decision,” Monica told The Cut.

In February, Lisa exclusively told Us Weekly that the new season is “very, very real.”

“I think that we raised the bar every single season. We have an amazing team. It’s not just the core four of us. It’s a whole big team and with new additions,” Lisa said. “And I feel like our production team is so committed to showing us in our best light and having our best self shown and our most vulnerable self shown.”

“I think because we really do have conflict still and there’s still things being resolved, our franchise is one where we don’t have to fake anything,” Lisa added.