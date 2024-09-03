These Real Housewives are not afraid to document their plastic surgery recovery, bandages and all.

In November 2023, The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury’s husband, Sergio Carrallo, took followers along on her postoperative journey. In the vlog shared via Instagram, Stanbury sat in the passenger’s seat of the car while she was covered in bandages and scars.

“I love you so much,” he told her through tears, while Stanbury couldn’t respond due to the facial coverings.

Less than a year later, The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge gave a glimpse at her healing path in August 2024 after receiving a brow lift. Judge, who had bandages around her face and a discoloration to her skin, explained that the doctor did a CO2 laser with a blue peel.

“Took a little skin out of the corner of my eye, had a little fat pocket,” Judge explained while pointing to a spot above the corner of her eye. “But not too much pain, honestly.”

Scroll down to see more of the Real Housewives’ craziest post-surgery pics: