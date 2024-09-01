The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her recovery from a recent brow lift.

The Bravo personality, 56, began her Saturday, August 31, Instagram post by sharing a selfie ahead of the procedure. The clip cut to a video of Judge as she lay in her bed at the surgery center with bandages around her face.

“OK guys, I made it. I am one hour in recovery,” she said. “I don’t feel bad. My eyes are all blurry cause there’s like, I don’t know, something like vaseline in there or something. But let the healing begin.”

Judge gave a soft smile for the camera as she was being pushed out of the center in a wheelchair. “He also did a CO2 laser with a blue peel,” she explained in a voiceover.

After Judge returned to her home, she updated her followers with a glimpse of her face three hours following the operation.

“Took a little skin out of the corner of my eye, had a little fat pocket,” Judge explained, pointing to a spot above the corner of her eye. “But not too much pain, honestly. But of course I’m on pain medications. Talk to me at 5 in the morning. But I’m gonna keep you guys posted.”

The clip cut to Judge sitting upright in her bed the following morning with a plate of food sitting on her lap. “I’m feeling OK,” she said. “Feel a little beat up. I’m gonna eat my first meal.”

Judge held up a bag of prunes, which were laying beside her platter of scrambled eggs, oranges and slices of avocado.

“You know what happens when you take these,” Judge said as she grabbed her medications from her nightstand. “You get constipated.” With that, she waved goodbye to the camera.

Transitioning to pics of Judge posing with her bandages on, she explained in a voiceover that she’s “in the thick of it” but promised to keep her followers in the loop. “Come back to my page and I’ll show you my progress,” she concluded.

Judge captioned her upload, “Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel. Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!”

Judge has been candid through the years about undergoing plastic surgery. In 2017, Judge got a lower facelift.

“I call it a comeback,” she told host Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2018. “It’s just a mini. Don’t call it a facelift, call it a comeback! That’s my season 13 tagline.”